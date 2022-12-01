Mindy Kaling in a LBD and leopard print dress promotes her new book publishing studio

Mindy Kaling looked stunning in a black mini dress and platform shoes when she arrived Good morning America Thursday in New York City.

The Mindy Project star, 43 – who has been showing off her weight loss lately – wore a fur-trimmed faux leather jacket when she arrived at the studios for her morning show appearance.

When she later arrived at The View, the star wore the same coat, paired with a busty leopard print maxi dress embellished with a single flower in the middle of her waist, and a pair of stilettos.

While showing off her fashion style outdoors, Mindy also took to Twitter to joke with her fans, “Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?”

For her first look, the Office alum wore semi-sheer tights under her LBD that were adorned with a white satin bow at the neckline.

For both looks, the creator behind The Sex Lives of College Girls modeled her dark locks in loose waves.

She wore only a pair of simple diamond stud earrings and a stack of silver rings for jewelry.

For makeup, the Indian-American actress sported a smokey eye look paired with a deep burgundy lipstick.

On the morning show, she talked about her latest venture: launching Mindy’s Book Studio and becoming a book publisher.

The published author herself spoke of her excitement to add “book publisher” to her resume.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’m currently working on,” said the comedian.

“I grew up—both of my parents worked—as a child of immigrants, so I was really brought up reading books,” she continued. “They were like my babysitters.”

Most recently, Kaling partnered with Amazon to launch her own story studio: Mindy’s Book Studio.

The star has written two New York Times best-selling memoirs: Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? and why not me?.

“I like to write and I like to read. It makes me a better writer,” said the best-selling author. “And the mission of Mindy’s Book Studio, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, is to really bring women and emerging voices and established voices and women of color into the spotlight.”

The first book the multi-hyphenated star will publish is The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev on December 1.

The book tells the heartfelt story of three generations of Indian women – and the juicy and funny events that happen in their lives.

Next year I’ll Stop the World by Lauren Thoman will be released in April 2023 at Mindy’s Book Studio.

Kaling also spoke about the show she is a writer and producer on – The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Of her inspiration for the show, the star told Good Morning America that it was “definitely not my own college experience.” I should just put that out there, not that it’s surprising to people.”

The writer-actor-producer explained to Elle in 2021, “It’s an amalgamation of a lot of different experiences that I and my co-creator, Justin Noble, had.”

Both writers graduated from famous institutions and Ivy League schools – Noble went to Yale, and Kaling to Dartmouth.

The screenwriter explained that the teen drama-comedy series “addresses the challenges of being a young woman in college.”

The second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered on November 17 and streamed exclusively on HBO Max.

Earlier this year, the mom-of-two revealed that she achieved her stunning recent weight loss by continuing to “eat what I like to eat” — but “less of it.”

“Honestly, I haven’t really done anything else,” she shared Weekly entertainment in April.

The Office alumna served up: ‘I eat what I like to eat. When I’m on a restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.’

Mindy, however, adopted a much stricter diet to lose weight after welcoming daughter Katherine.

“After I had my daughter, I had a movie to shoot two months later, so I was like, ‘Give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I’m going to eat that for three months,'” the Mindy Project star said.