Milwaukee counselor fired for saying ‘f*** transgenderism’ describes how she has been harassed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A former Wisconsin school counselor claimed she sleeps with a crowbar after being stalked and harassed since denouncing gender ideology at a feminist rally.

Marissa Darlingh, a former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor, explained that her home has been vandalized since she was filmed on a television saying “f*** transgenderism” at an April rally in Madison.

Darlingh was suspended earlier this year and fired in September when footage of her emerged during the meeting. She is now suing the Milwaukee Public School District and the Wisconsin Department of Public Investigation for violating her First Amendment right to free speech for terminating her.

“The actions of DPI and MPS exposed me to harassment, doxxing, stalking, and a protest outside my home on June 18, during which several members of the community, including at least two of my co-workers, looted, littered, and destroyed my property. Darlingh wrote in a Fox news article.

“I’ve been sleeping with a crowbar next to my bed ever since.”

The former school counselor said she had a “duty” to speak out at the rally because gender ideology threatens “the well-being” of her students.

Marissa Darlingh, a former school counselor in Wisconsin, said she sleeps with a crowbar at night after being harassed for opposing gender ideology

The former counselor at Allen-Field Elementary School (above) is now suing the school district for violating her First Amendment rights to free speech and ending her

At the April rally, Darlingh gave an unwritten speech about her opposition to “gender ideology.”

Darlingh has previously described herself as a radical feminist, saying she was simply expressing her “personal belief that a child cannot be born in the wrong body.”

“I oppose gender ideology that will one day invade the walls of my school building,” Darlingh said at the rally. “On my dead f****** corpse, my students will be exposed to the dangers of gender identity ideology.”

She later added, “F*** transgenderism. F*** these people behind us who want kids to have unfettered access to hormones.

Shortly after the speech, the former counsel received a letter from the Wisconsin DPI notifying her of an investigation that had been launched against her.

Some of Darlingh’s students were interviewed during the study and said the former school counselor was either the “best teacher” or was on their list of favorites, the news outlet said.

Meanwhile, a few teachers aggressively “cornered” Darlingh over her speech, telling students they had “a right not to see her for counseling services.”

Darlingh later clarified that she supports the LGB community, but opposes child sex reassignment surgery and hormones.

“I fully support lesbians, gays and bisexuals,” Darlingh told the news outlet. “What I don’t support is this movement to basically tell kids they were born in the wrong body and set them on the path to long-term — lifelong — medicalization through the use of wrong sex hormones.”

Darlingh said her former colleagues turned against her and protested outside her home following the release of the video on a feminist channel

Darlingh later clarified that she supports the LGB community but opposes child sex reassignment surgery and hormones

Darlingh was fired on September 30 after months of unpaid leave. The district notified her in a letter, claiming that the comments she made at the meeting were “threatening, intimidating and abusive” toward her students, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

The letter further alleged that Darlingh was violating an ‘anti-bullying policy’.

Darlingh tried to apologize for the swearing in her speech and offered to write a statement apologizing for her foul language, but was refused. She did not offer to apologize for speaking out about gender ideology.

Now the former counselor faces having her teaching license revoked, but she has no intention of backing down, despite the cost to her “reputation” and financial burden.

In the lawsuit, Darlingh is demanding that she be refunded her wages for the months she was suspended without pay. She also insists on getting her job back.

The former school counselor plans to eventually return to a classroom setting, but hopes that will happen when schools become a “safe haven” again.