Mikel Arteta relieved for VAR’s involvement in Arsenal’s win over Leeds after 40 minute delay

Mikel Arteta has expressed relief that the VAR system was reinstated after a 40-minute delay during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leeds as it overturned a stoppage time penalty and red card for his side.

The match lasted just 90 seconds when a power surge caused the technology used by the umpires to fail. There was even a discussion about continuing without VAR.

However, the team at Stockley Park had a busy afternoon as, according to their recommended review, Leeds were awarded a penalty in the second half – missed by Patrick Bamford – before the late drama unfolded.

Referee Chris Kavanagh gave another spot kick when Gabriel Bamford appeared to be kicking.

Mikel Arteta raved about VAR’s involvement in 1-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road

VAR reduced Gabriel’s red card to a yellow card after it emerged that Bamford had made contact

An overview showed that the Leeds striker had committed the first foul and the defender’s kick had failed to make contact. His red was downgraded to yellow and the penalty decision was overturned.

It meant Arsenal clinging to a win that will keep them at the top of the Premier League, with boss Arteta saying:

“We had to give them time to fix the problem with the VAR. It was important because the VAR was important and if we had played the game without VAR it would have been a different game.

Patrick Bamford (White) dragged his penalty wide to send Arsenal off the hook in the encounter

“In the second half we didn’t make the right decisions and we got ourselves into big trouble. But I loved the resilience, the combat, the character and it showed in the show.

“You have to be able to win in any context and we have found a way to win. I’m very happy because we keep winning.’

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was furious after the whistle

Bukayo Saka scored the winner of the first half with a beautiful attack in the roof of the net. Arteta said: “That’s what we want from our young players, that they constantly win matches and influence the result, be ruthless in front of goal.”

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said: “It was such a crazy game with so many things happening. There was a surge of power that knocked out the referee’s system and the VAR and goal-line technology.

“They thought they could get it back online, but it would take a while. There was a time when it was possible that we would play without VAR.’

The hosts were the better team, but have now collected only two runs in six games. The American added: “I am disappointed and frustrated. But I’m also proud of how we played. That was clearly an example of how we can play when we are at our best.

“We have to get better in the last third and capitalize on opportunities. It puts pressure on the environment. We were better, but we walk away with nothing.

Arsenal’s Rob Holding (center) must separate Bamford and Gabriel during a heated moment

“I have to stay calm and patient, which I hate. I hate to be patient, loathe is a better word! But I have to, because I see the progress being made. At some point it has to yield results.’

Leeds forward Rodrigo donated the ball to Arsenal in front of their goal and was substituted at half time. Marsch adds: ‘Rodrigo makes the choice to make the big switch, and that’s not what we like to do. It’s a moment that costs him and the team.’