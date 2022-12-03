Mike White On The White Lotus Gay Sex Scene Twist

The first season of The White Lotus left audiences with their jaws dropped as the end of the fourth episode had Armond (Murray Bartlett) discovered face-deep in employee Dillion’s (Lukas Gage) asscheeks. But it seems the second season has managed to top that.

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Season 2 saw new characters being introduced and fresh conflict into the mix when English millionaire Quentin (Tom Hollander) invites Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) to join him, his hunky nephew Jack (Leo Woodall), and his flamboyant friends as they party at the beach club.

While the season has a classic love triangle as Portia’s budding fling with Albie (Adam DiMarco) starts to sizzle as Jack takes an interest in her. Of course, an awkward showdown occurs between Portia, Jack, Albie, and Lucia (Simona Tabasco).

But what topped last season’s asscheeks display was Tanya’s discovery of Jack having sex with his uncle.

An Echo Of The Previous Season

Mike White spoke to Variety about the scene, stating that it was an “echo” of Bartlett and Gage’s moment in season 1.

“There’s a pleasure to me as a guy who is gay-ish to make gay sex transgressive again,” White said.

“It’s dirty… men are having sex and you have this ‘Psycho’ music underneath. It just amuses me.”

“I just think transgressive sex is sexier. I guess I’m old school. There’s this Gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or haunted house and people are having sex behind closed doors.”

Whether or not Jack and Quentin are actually related, White stated that the audience will “have to see.”

Woodall Didn’t Know Until Later

As for the actors themselves, Hollander admitted to Variety that he knew from the moment he joined the project whilst Woodall wasn’t aware until he got the script weeks after he got the part.

“When I found out about the scene, I was speechless for a while,” Woodall said.

“I’m such a huge fan of Tom’s, and when I heard that he was going to be playing my uncle, I thought, ‘That is unreal.’ And then when I found out that I was going to shag him as well — that was kind of surreal.”

“Anything that Mike White does with this show is kind of perfect, so there were no reservations about it. It felt like an incredibly ‘wow’ moment.”

Mike White’s HBO series was initially intended to be a limited series but was renewed for a second season after it received solid acclaim from critics and audiences.

HBO has given the green light for a third season, however casting and location have yet to be disclosed.

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.