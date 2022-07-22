Mike Bisping and Tom Aspinall are asked to leave a restaurant after WRESTLING inside

UFC Hall of Famer Mike Bisping is seen wrestling with fellow fighter Tom Aspinall in a restaurant.

They exchanged funny words before descending into a wrestling match in the dining room, which continued on the sidewalk after being asked to bring it out.

Aspinall has seen a remarkable rise in recent years. He is undefeated after five UFC fights and has risen to sixth in the heavyweight rankings.

Mike Bisping and Tom Aspinall wrestled outside a restaurant after being asked to leave

Aspinall (right) takes on Curtis Blaydes in the UFC London main draw on Saturday

He will face Curtis Blaydes on Saturday in the UFC London main event at the O2 with Bisping commenting.

Posted in a video on The official YouTube channel of AspinallThe fighter is seen with Bisping laughing, as the former UFC middleweight champion jokes, ‘I know you’re the future of British MMA, but I’ll still f****** you.’

The pair then straighten up before wrestling in the middle of the dining room. They are asked to leave and continue wrestling on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. The fight seems to be in jest, as they laugh at each other all the time.

Despite the strong reputation and promise that escaped Bisping, Aspinall is still relatively inexperienced in the UFC, with a combined fight time of less than 15 minutes in the octagon.

Aspinall looked sensational in the UFC, but Blaydes is his biggest challenge yet

Prior to his fight with Blaydes, the 29-year-old felt that something on an unknown could help him in the fight. He said, ‘I just have so much that I haven’t shown, and people don’t know what to expect.

‘Nobody has any idea. Curtis, or anyone else in the heavyweight division, doesn’t know what I’m bringing to the table because I haven’t shown it yet.

“I showed 10 percent of my game because my octagon is so short. No one has really seen what I can really do. So I have so much that no one knows, which is a huge advantage for me.’

Blaydes is two places ahead of Aspinall and will likely present the Briton with the toughest challenge yet.