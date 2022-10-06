Michigan farm Kuntry Gardens is caught spraying HUMAN sewage on vegetables sent to supermarkets

Michigan residents and supermarkets are being warned to check their vegetables after a local farm admitted to dumping untreated human waste on the ground.

Andy Stutzman, owner of the Kuntry Gardens farm, was forced to close his farm after telling state health officials on Sept. 28 that untreated human waste had been dumped on the land around February from a nearby outhouse.

“The human wastewater was only a very small fraction in a five-by-five area,” Stutzman told DailyMail.com. ‘It was not well organised. It did come out in the field. To be precise, I’d say four liters of product.’

Stutzman explained that the wastewater hadn’t mixed with the other fertilizers, but the waste containers from the outdoor toilet were dumped into the field — and the land wasn’t plowed until April.

“It was underneath, it didn’t make contact with fruits or vegetables,” Stutzman insisted.

The farm owner said a soil specialist had told him the sewer system had deteriorated, but he decided to be honest with Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) officials after the farm’s produce had been sent to local authorities for months. supermarkets had gone.

“During a routine product safety inspection, MDARD employees determined that Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste in the fields where products were grown for sale to local supermarkets and direct sale,” the state health department wrote in a statement. October.

The Kuntry Gardens have since been closed indefinitely because Stutzman has been ordered to drain his crops.

Michigan stores were affected, including the Busch’s Fresh Food Market franchise, Simply Fresh Market, White Lotus, Argus Farm Stop and Agricole Farm Stop.

One store has agreed to halt future purchases in the Kuntry Gardens and warned customers to check their products.

“We learned today that one of the farms we bought produce from has contaminated fields,” White Lotus Farms wrote on Instagram. ‘We no longer do business with them, but want to let you know right away.

“If you recently bought zucchini, summer squash, tomatoes or green peppers, throw them away and ask for your money back on your next visit. We are sorry to share this news with you!!! We hope it doesn’t break your trust with us.’

Meanwhile, Greener Pastures Market said they were “very sad” and “disappointed” to hear the news.

“We wish everyone the best and that it will be all right and that no one gets sick,” owner Peyton Richardson told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m glad we were able to do something about it. Safety is our main concern. We’re just sad this happened.”

Other stores have not broken their silence on the news, but no illnesses have been reported so far, according to the MDARD.

The state health department advised that the consumption of human feces and lead to hepatitis A, Clostridium difficile, rotavirus, norovirus and E. coli.

Although the farm has been shut down until further notice, Stutzman insisted that the State Department has not conducted proper tests to determine the presence of human waste.

“It wasn’t used for fertilizer,” Stutzman said. “It was a mistake and it was not disposed of properly and we are taking steps to prevent it from happening again.”

While Stutzman quarantines and removes his crops, he worries about his livelihood.

“It’s affected me a lot, that’s my livelihood, but of course we’re concerned about people’s health,” he said. “I mean, this was a mistake, but there was no confirmed test.”

Health officials don’t know how long Stutzman’s farm will remain closed as they take steps to correct the problem.

While the list of local grocery stores has been released, it’s uncertain if any more are receiving products from the Kuntry Garden farm.