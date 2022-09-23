Michelle Keegan nails autumnal chic as she models stylish outfits from her new collection with Very

Michelle Keegan brought fall chic as she modeled a range of stylish ensembles from her new collection with Very in a show-stopping photoshoot.

The Coronation Street actress, 35, looked effortlessly glamorous as she struck a series of poses to show off her new range, which launched online Friday.

The 43-piece collection includes a variety of fall textures, animal prints and soothing neutrals for dresses, sweaters and jackets, ideal for the cooler weather.

Stunning: Michelle Keegan nailed fall chic as she modeled a range of stylish ensembles from her new collection with Very in a show-stopping photoshoot

Elegant: The Coronation Street actress, 35, looked effortlessly glamorous as she struck a series of poses to show off her new range, which launched online Friday.

In a sizzling photo, Michelle showed off her lithe figure in a slim-fitting black camisole and gray straight-leg jeans.

She gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of black strappy stilettos and slung a leather jacket around her shoulders.

Mark Wright’s wife swept up her chocolate locks in a high ponytail while letting two strands fall loosely to frame her face.

She enhanced her natural good looks with a natural makeup palette as she turned up a storm for the glamorous snaps.

Chic: In a sizzling photo, Michelle showed off her lithe figure in a slim-fitting black camisole and gray straight-leg jeans

Good looks: She enhanced her natural good looks with a natural makeup palette as she turned up a storm for the glamorous snaps

In another photo, Michelle posed in a black and gray cardigan style dress, which hugged her enviable curves.

She also opted for a more dressy ensemble in a black and white printed collared mini dress, which she paired with chunky beige heeled boots.

The Our Girl star also paired black jeans and a cream camisole top with a fuzzy white jacket while nailing another fall outfit.

Bombshell: Mark Wright’s wife swept up her chocolate locks in a high ponytail as she let two strands fall loosely to frame her face

Stylish: The 43-piece collection includes a variety of fall textures, animal prints and soothing neutrals for dresses, sweaters and jackets, ideal for the cooler weather

Sizzling: She also opted for a more dressy ensemble in a black and white mini dress with collar and print, which she paired with chunky beige heeled boots

She showed off her modeling details in a £45 white turtleneck sweater with tassel sleeves, which she paired with black skinny jeans and black heeled boots.

Michelle also modeled a gray button-down collared dress from her collection, as well as a cozy cream jacket.

Prices for the new collection range from around £30 to £85, with all products for sale on Very’s website.

Her launch comes after Michelle returned to filming comedy-drama Brassic this week after working in Australia for four months.

Striking pose: The Our Girl star also paired black jeans and a cream camisole top with a fuzzy white jacket while nailing another fall outfit

Dressy: Michelle put on a stylish show in a striking ensemble, as she threw her dark locks back into a high bun

Brassic revolves around the lives of best friends Vinnie (Joseph Gilgun) and Dylan (Damien Molony) and Dylan’s girlfriend Erin, played by Michelle.

Season four of the hit show premiered earlier this month.

In October last year, Michelle admitted that she had banned her family from watching one episode of the show because of a raunchy sex scene, she told Radio Times.

“I didn’t let my family watch that first episode for 15 minutes, and we all know why!” she said with a laugh.

All smiling: Michelle showed off her natural beauty as she smiled as she posed during the sizzling photo shoot

Incredible: Michelle also modeled a gray button-down collared dress from her collection, which she styled with knee-high cream boots

Speak with the guardthe former soap star revealed how she still hadn’t adjusted to becoming a household name.

“Even now, 15 years later, you never get used to being famous,” she said. “One minute I was walking out the gates of Coronation Street and no one knew who I was.

“Then, as soon as my first scenes hit the screen, I remember walking out the gate and being stopped and asked for an autograph. I had no idea how to sign.’

Striking: Michelle proved she has an incredible sense of style with her fall collection

Dazzling: She showed off her modeling details in a £45 white turtleneck sweater with tassel sleeves, which she paired with black skinny jeans and black heeled boots

The award-winning performer, who will go on to star in a 1950s BBC drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia, has gone on to star in prime-time dramas such as Our Girl and Brassic.

The businesswoman is also busy with online retailer Very and recently released a new collection with the brand.

Michelle and her husband Mark are also gearing up to move into their £3.5million Essex mansion which they have been renovating for two years now.