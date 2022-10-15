Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa is cleared from concussion protocol but will NOT play against Vikings

<!–

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared of concussion protocol on Saturday, but he will not play against the Minnesota Vikings this week, according to reports.

Tagovailoa has not played since leaving the field on a stretcher after suffering a concussion in Week 4, but returned to training earlier this week, returning for the first time since the game in Cincinnati on September 29.

He is expected to return for Dolphins’ Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers ESPN.

It’s an encouraging sign, both for him and for a team that lost another passerby, backup Teddy Bridgewater, to a concussion on Sunday in Miami’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets (3-2).

Third string quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start against the Vikings.

Tagovailoa was sent off with a concussion against the Bengals in Week 4 after a goal by Josh Tupou of Cincinnati, just days after being allowed back into the game against the Buffalo Bills, despite being analyzed for a possible head injury .

He got a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the first half that knocked his head off the turf. He then seemed disoriented and tripped as he tried to get up.

Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room and put through NFL concussion protocol, after which he was cleared of any head injuries. He started the third quarter and received criticism from viewers about why he was allowed to return to the match, which he eventually won.

Although Tagovailoa was free of a concussion at the time and told the media he had simply aggravated a back injury, the independent physician who examined him and approved his return to play in Miami has since been fired by the NFL Players Association.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is transported by a medical team after being fired by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati

Both the league and the players’ union (NFLPA) have investigated the incident and have ultimately acquitted the dolphins of any wrongdoing.

dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said on Friday that Tagovailoa was cleared of a concussion in each of the four days between that incident against the Bills and the September 29 game in Cincinnati.

In the latter, Tagovailoa was flung into the turf by the nose of Bengal Josh Tupou and finally ejected from the field after 12 terrifying minutes.