Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a US border patrol station in Texas in the second fatal shooting along the US-Mexico border in less than a week.

The man was in custody Tuesday at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.

The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting, but no details were released about what preceded it.

The Mexican consulate in El Paso said the man who died was a Mexican citizen who was being treated at the station when criminal charges were discovered against him. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened days later two migrants were shot, one fatally, while getting water along the US-Mexico border in rural Hudspeth County, about 90 miles east of El Paso. In that case, there were two brothers from Texas – including one who was a… guard in a detention center who have housed immigrants—were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The man killed and the woman injured in Hudspeth County were both from Mexico, the consulate said Tuesday.

