Messy love life of Outback Wrangler cop laid bare over NT chopper death, West Arnhem Land

A senior cop charged 32 times over the ‘Outback Wrangler’ helicopter crash is at the center of a messy breakup after his wife revealed on social media that he was having an affair with her ex-beauty queen’s best friend.

Neil Mellon – an acting senior sergeant – is charged with involvement in the Northern Territory helicopter crash that killed reality TV star Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson and seriously injured pilot Sebastian Robinson in February.

He faces charges including attempted perverting the course of justice, theft, unlawful access to data and alleged destruction of evidence in a major crash investigation.

But adding to Mr Mellon’s woes was that an affidavit filed in Darwin court on 1 September – viewed by Daily Mail Australia – stated that his wife Sandi-Lee Mellon found out that he had been “had an affair” with her best friend Narelle Jose.

Narelle Jose is pictured with Sandi Mellon at a Christmas party during their three-year friendship

Acting senior NT police sergeant Neil Mellon, 47 (pictured), was arrested after walking to work at Darwin police station in August and charged with interfering with the investigation into the helicopter crash

Ms Mellon, who worked as a police officer with her husband, learned about the affair on the same day her husband was beaten with multiple offenses and her home was raided by their police officer colleagues.

The affidavit was part of an arrest warrant against Ms Mellon by Ms Jose, but was withdrawn for unknown reasons following a court ruling on Oct. 18.

On Sept. 2, Ms. Mellon posted a scathing message about Ms. Jose on Facebook over a photo of the former best friends wearing matching Christmas shirts, reindeer headbands and glasses of white wine in their hands.

“See this woman right here, she’s my best friend – we’ve done everything together, we’ve taken many vacations and camping trips as a family,” she wrote.

“I’ve been on the hip for three years and I just found out she’s been screwing my husband for two years.”

Narelle Jose (pictured in Darwin on Wednesday) took out a restraining order against her former best friend, Sandi Mellon

A day after Mrs. Mellon’s house was raided, her husband was charged and she discovered that her husband was having an affair with her best friend. She told all her friends on Facebook (pictured)

Six days later, Ms. Jose filed for a restraining order against Ms. Mellon.

In the affidavit, Ms. Jose confessed that she and Mr. Mellon began having an affair a year after they met through mutual friends.

“Ms. Mellon and I have been very good friends for three years,” she said in the affidavit.

“Two years ago Neil Mellon and I started having an affair.”

“Neil Mellon is Mrs. Mellon’s husband.”

Ms Jose and her husband declined to comment when approached by Daily Mail Australia.

Mr. Mellon just wants to confirm that he no longer lives with his wife.

Happier times: Narelle Jose (top left) is pictured having dinner with her husband (bottom left), Sandi Mellon (top right) and Neil Mellon (bottom right) in June 2020

Narelle Jose used to be a model. She was almost crowned Miss Australia in 2005 and was once on the cover of Inside Sport magazine (pictured)

But Ms Mellon told Daily Mail Australia how she was betrayed in the worst possible way by a former friend.

“Our friendship went from zero to 100 very quickly and we spent every weekend, every holiday, family birthdays, everything [together].

A series of social media posts showed the pair enjoying a trip to Bali together.

Photos from the holiday showed the mother and her friends sunbathing in a pool, enjoying meals together and also visiting families in local villages to drop off food and toiletries.

Narelle Jose is pictured on the left and Neil Mellon is pictured on the right. They had an affair for two years

Ms. Jose is married with two children, and is a former beauty queen who was one of the top three contestants for Miss Australia in 2005.

She once graced the cover of Inside Sport in a bikini and said in an interview that she gave up a potential career in sports to become a model.

Ms Mellon has worked as a police officer for 26 years and appeared in a video in March this year about women working in Darwin’s water police department.

Neil Mellon was charged with a range of crimes including attempting to pervert the course of justice, theft and unlawful access to data

Her husband was charged in the helicopter crash as he walked to work at Darwin police station on August 25.

Police also allegedly found illegal fireworks and weapons that were not properly stored during a raid on the family home.

Mr Wilson was deployed 100 feet from a helicopter to collect crocodile eggs in West Arnhem Land on 28 February when the plane crashed.

The 34-year-old father of two children was killed in the accident. The pilot, Sebastian Robinson, 28, suffered critical injuries in the crash but survived.

It is widely believed that Mr. Mellon was off duty when he flew with Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright and two others to the scene of the accident in another helicopter to retrieve the body before emergency services arrived.

On Wednesday, Mr Mellon claimed to Daily Mail Australia – while holding on to a whip sniper in his front garden in Darwin on Wednesday – that those reports were untrue.

“You need to do your research because I never went there again,” Mr. Mellon claimed.

Mellon was handcuffed as he walked to work at Darwin Police Station in August following a six-month police investigation into the crash (pictured)

The officer was suspended without pay after being charged and kept a low profile amid the intense spotlight surrounding the case.

“I’ve been working and I’m just busy,” he said, holding the beater and spinning blades in the air.

Mellon said he knew reality TV star Matt Wright was in court earlier on Wednesday but hadn’t watched the news.

“It’s none of my business,” he said.

His case will be presented to Darwin’s local court on December 7.

Wright was charged on Tuesday with seven counts related to the helicopter crash, including attempting to pervert the course of justice, destroy evidence and fabricate evidence.

“Matt Wright strongly denied these allegations,” said his attorney David Newey. In the photo he arrives at Darwin’s local court on Tuesday

He appeared before Darwin’s local court on Wednesday, where he was granted bail. His case will be discussed again on January 25.

The reality TV star ‘firmly’ denies the allegations and his lawyer issued a statement on his behalf after the hearing on Wednesday.

Outback Wrangler is a successful adventure television series filmed in remote Top End locations, broadcast in over 90 countries.