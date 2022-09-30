Meredith shines with career-best haul for pacesetters Tasmania

Tasmania 4 for 168 (McDermott 70) beat Queensland 164 (Meredith 5-26) by six wickets

Tasmania emerged as the pacesetters at the start of the season in the Marsh Cup after a super performance from pacer Riley Meredith and another half-century from Ben McDermott in a six-wicket win over Queensland.

Meredith took two wickets in his first spell and three in the second after Tasmania captain Jordan Silk placed Queensland’s bet at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The hosts were bowled for 164 from 44.1 overs and Tasmania hit their target with 18.4 overs left to earn a second bonus point from as many games. Queensland has started the competition with two defeats.

Openers McDermott (70 of 83) and Caleb Jewell (43 of 37) scored 94 from 15.3 overs, their second major tie in as many games after 198 against South Australia and thwarted Queensland’s hopes of defending their modest total.

Australian T20 and ODI representative McDermott hit ten fours and a six in a typically fluid and powerful innings after his 71 against the Redbacks, which gave Jewell 126.

Tasmania lost 3 for 1 in eight balls with Michael Neser turning down both Silk and Mac Wright for a duck in the same over. Jake Doran and Beau Webster sent them home, with the latter finishing the match with a six.

Tasmania’s tempo quartet took movement from the wicket and were supported by some quality catches and ground field work, and left-arm spinner Tom Andrews.

Meredith, who represented Australia in ODI and T20I formats last year, returned the best numbers for limited overs. The 25-year-old swift cast five girls over his two spells, which alarmed the Bulls with his height, line, movement and pace.

Tom Rogers followed up his five wicket haul in Wednesday’s win over South Australia, taking 3 for 32 from 8.1 overs.

Mark Steketee, who batted at number 9, scored the highest score for Queensland with 35 not out of 36 balls, setting his highest domestic one-day league total.

Queensland could not form a partnership higher than 18 until their ninth wicket pair Steketee and Xavier Bartlett added 48 to save them from 8 for 95.

The attack on Tasmania was so effective that it took 22 overs for a Queensland batter to reach 20 and sack seven of the top eight for under 14.