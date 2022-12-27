Melissa Rawson shows off her incredible weight loss in new selfie a year after welcoming twins

Married At First Sight’s Melissa Rawson showed off her svelte physique on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old mother of two looked stylish in a black T-shirt which she teamed with loose red pants.

“I borrowed Santa’s pants this Christmas,” he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Melissa, who welcomed twins last year and has lost significant weight since giving birth, styled her long blonde hair in a high bun.

Adding even more pizzazz, she opted for a full face of makeup with perfectly shaped brows, loads of blush, light brown lipstick, and heavily lined eyes.

She welcomed her son Levi and Tate with her fiancé Bryce Ruthven in October 2021.

The couple got ‘married’ on the 2021 season of MAFS and announced their engagement in July of last year.

Melissa recently revealed that she has lost a total of 15 pounds as part of her ‘wedding shredding’ prep (right, in 2020)

They have set a wedding date for the summer of 2023.

The workplace trainer previously revealed that there will be no TV cameras on hand for her big day.

‘I don’t want a televised formal dinner. You know, the media everywhere… no,’ she said.

“I just want to marry the man I love with my nearest and dearest and have a big party.”

Bryce and Melissa celebrated their twin sons’ first birthday with elaborate cakes last month.

The couple faced backlash from the public during their time on the show after viewers complained to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

Some fans said their relationship was ‘toxic’, that Melissa was ‘gaslighted’ and accused Channel Nine of a ‘lack of duty of care’ towards her.

But an investigation found that the network did not breach the Commercial Television Code of Practice.