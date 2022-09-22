Meghan was ‘unresponsive’ to Queen Consort Camilla’s attempts to give her advice, book claims

The Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Queen Consort Camilla’s advice to her when she first joined The Firm, a royal book claims.

A new biography of the Queen Consort, written by Angela Levin, claims the then-Duchess of Cornwall organized lunches with Meghan and did her best to welcome her into the family – but her advice fell flat with an unresponsive Meghan.

An extract from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which was published in TelegraphLevin claims Camilla was keen to help Meghan at the start of her relationship with Harry after she herself struggled to be accepted by the royal family, and “warmly” welcomed her when she first arrived in London .

A biography of Queen Consort Camilla, written by Angela Levin, claims the then-Duchess of Cornwall was keen to welcome Meghan into the family (Meghan and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday)

Levin claimed Meghan did not respond to Camilla’s efforts to advise her about the increased scrutiny she would receive as a senior member of the royal family (Pictured: King Charles, Queen Consort, Harry and Meghan at Charles’ 70th birthday)

Levin added that King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, enjoyed Meghan’s company and often spoke to her about theater and the arts.

In a bid to help the Duchess of Sussex ‘find her feet’, the Queen Consort advised her on how to deal with the pressures of being in the public eye and the scrutiny she would face as a senior member of the royal family .

Levin quoted an unnamed source as telling her at the time: ‘She doesn’t want to see anyone fight and she’s happy for Meghan.’

Despite Camilla’s efforts, Levin claimed the duchess “seemed bored” and “preferred to go her own way” in carving out a role for herself at The Firm.

The author also acknowledged the Duchess of Sussex’s family reputation for being an incredibly hard worker, noting the cookbook she contributed to, which had been put together by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

A royal book has claimed that Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to heal the rift in the royal family, which Queen Consort Camilla “spit out her tea”. Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, King Charles and consort Queen Camilla at the Queen’s funeral on Monday

Paying tribute to Meghan’s work with the Grenfell community, Levin noted how the Queen Consort invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plus Camilla’s friend Lucia Santa Cruz, to lunch at Highgrove, ensuring the menu had been grown specifically from recipes in the Grenfell Tower Cookbook – which Lucia described as ‘a really nice gesture’.

The account described by Levin comes as another royal book claims the queen consort “swelled over her tea” when Prince Harry suggested bringing in a third-party mediator to heal the rift between himself and Meghan and the rest of the family.

In The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by Katie Nicholl, which has been serialized in Vanity FairNicholl wrote how relations between the Duke and Duchess and the rest of the family were most strained after Harry and Meghan did not come to the UK in March 2021 to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.

At the time, reports claimed Harry had concerns over his family’s security arrangements while in the UK.

Nicholl wrote that King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, invited Harry and Meghan to tea just weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service when the couple stopped in Britain before heading to The Hague to attend an Invictus Games event.

But an unnamed family friend told Nicholl the meeting was ‘awkward’ and only lasted about 15 minutes after the Duke and Duchess were late to meet the then Prince Charles and the then Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

They claimed: ‘[Harry] actually suggested they use a mediator to try and sort things out, leaving Charles somewhat confused and Camilla sputtering in her tea.’

They added that the Queen Consort told the Duke that his proposal was “ridiculous” and that they would resolve their differences within the family.