Meghan Markle’s makeup artist Daniel Martin posts gushing tribute to Sussexes

Meghan Markle’s longtime makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin has shared a gushing tribute to the Sussexes, praising their “commitment to racial injustice around the world,” after prepping the Duchess for a red carpet at a gala in New York. York where the couple had been honored with an ‘anti-racism’ award.

Martin, who did Meghan’s makeup for her May 2018 wedding and has collaborated with her on a number of occasions since, shared a photo of the couple posing at the event on his Instagram account, along with a glowing caption.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you friends!” he started his post, before moving on to share his excitement about reuniting with the couple.

“Back together to deliver on their commitments to racial and social injustices around the world and to advocate for mental health awareness.

“Congratulations #harryandmeghan on your @rfkhumanrights #RippleofHope award.”

The esthetician didn’t share any details about Meghan’s makeup look for the evening — though many were quick to praise the glowing results in the comment section of his post, describing it as “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder custom Louis Vuitton dress to last night’s event — which was hosted by the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation — opting to go jacketless to leave her shoulders fully exposed.

The former Suits star was beaming from ear to ear as she arrived at the gala event in Manhattan, having flown to New York on a private jet with Harry on Monday.

To make her glamorous makeup look for the evening really shine, Meghan had her long brunette locks swept back in a low bun, giving the cameras every opportunity to capture her glamor from every angle.

Images of the Duchess showed her with what appeared to be eyelash extensions, the finishing touches to a very glamorous smoky eye, with various bronze eyeshadow shades and a slick of dark black eyeliner to accentuate her lash line.

On her cheeks, Meghan sported a touch of bronzer, while Martin also appeared to have accentuated her cheekbones with some crafty contouring.

Her brows were also perfectly coiffed and styled to the perfect point – while her pout had been given a coat of nude lipstick and gloss.

The Ripple of Hope Gala marks the latest in a long line of collaborations between Meghan and Martin – who also flew to London earlier this year ahead of the Sussexes’ arrival for the Platinum Jubilee.

Weeks earlier, he was also spotted in The Hague at the same time Meghan and Harry were in the country for the Invictus Games.

Over the years, Martin has become a regular member of Meghan’s inner circle — as well as defending her on Instagram a few times, including in March 2021 after the Sussexes’ super interview with Oprah aired.

Martin shared an image of the two preparing for an event and included a short poem by Lao Tzu, a 4th century Taoist author and thinker.

It said, ‘Because she is not self-centered, people can see the light in her. Not bragging about herself, she becomes a shining example.

“Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit. Because she wants nothing from the world, the world cannot overcome her.’

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Meghan would turn to Martin for her final red carpet appearance — that comes amid ongoing buzz over the Sussexes’ upcoming Netflix documentary.

Meghan had her long hair combed back into a low bun at the Ripple of Hope Gala, making her radiant makeup look really shine on the red carpet

Her nighttime beauty look included a smoky eye and what looked like long eyelash extensions

The Duchess opted for an off-the-shoulder dress that left a lot of skin exposed

Meghan went all out with her ensemble for the evening, opting to wear a tailored form-fitting white Louis Vuitton gown that left her shoulders exposed, and also featured a sassy thigh-high split that flashed her skinny legs as she strutted through the Rain in Manhattan.

She seemed to have taken a leaf out of the Princess of Wales style book when considering her look — which came days after Kate wore a very similar long-sleeved off-the-shoulder style to the Earthshot Gala in Boston.

The Duchess paired the look with a square black clutch, long gold earrings and a large aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana.

It is not the first time the Duchess has worn the emerald-cut ring, commissioned by Diana in the 1990s for British jewelery brand Asprey and estimated to be worth a whopping $90,000.

She was first seen with the design at her wedding reception at Frogmore Cottage in May 2018, flashing a glimpse of the design as she waved to the cameras.

Meghan then wore the design for a second time during Sussex’s royal tour in Tonga in October of the same year.

Princess Diana first wore the beautiful ring in 1996 on a trip to Australia, and she was pictured wearing the ring during a private viewing and reception at Christies in aid of the Aid Crisis Trust in 1997.