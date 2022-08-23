Meghan Markle hints she will cheer on her BFF Serena Williams at her final match in the US Open

Meghan Markle has hinted that she will be cheering for her friend Serena Williams during the tennis champion’s final match at the US Open.

Williams, 40, announced earlier this month that she would retire from tennis after the US Open to try to have a second baby with her billionaire husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex suggested the pair would party hard after the sporting legend’s final match at the US Open, which starts on August 29 and runs through September 11.

On the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, the Duchess said, “Yeah, we’re going to have fun. We’ll make sure you get a good one.’

Williams added: ‘To the bar – to the bar. That’s something to do afterwards. I just go out because I can never drink. Have a glass of champagne.’

“Maybe I’ll just go for a few laps from the stadium.”

Meghan Markle has hinted that she will be cheering for her friend Serena Williams (pictured playing Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the Western and Southern Open tournament on Aug. 16) during the tennis champion’s final match at the US Open

The former working royal speaker made the reveal on a podcast released today. She spoke to her close friend Williams about the double standards that women face when labeled as “ambitious.” Pictured cheering Serena at the 2019 US Open

Their conversation was revealed on Markle’s The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams on Spotify, which came out today.

The former working royal spoke to her close friend and tennis superstar Williams about the double standards women face when labeled as ‘ambitious’.

Meghan and Harry have struck a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts estimated to be worth around £18 million by the end of 2020.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams first met at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and eventually became close friends.

Serena explained during the first episode of the highly anticipated series that she is “super loyal, down to the last detail” after being “friends” with the Duchess for so long.

Meghan met Serena briefly in 2010, and again in 2014, explaining on her now-defunct blog The Tig that the couple “immediately clicked.”

The Duchess invited the sportswoman to her wedding to Prince Harry and her star-studded baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie in New York City in February.

Serena, who is also not shy about her friendship with Prince Harry’s wife, previously advised Meghan to “don’t be so nice” and also praised her “class and poise” in the famous Oprah interview.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams (pictured in 2014) first met at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and eventually became close friends

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and American tennis champion (pictured with husband Alexis Ohanian at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry), 40, chat over the royal family’s first Archetypes podcast, released today on Spotify, about the double standards faced by women when labeled ‘ambitious’

Williams attended Markle’s sizzling baby shower in New York City in February 2019, a few months before she and her husband Prince Harry gave birth to son Archie.

According to Mark Hodgkinson in Serena: A Graphic Biography of the Greatest Tennis Champion, the women’s friendship developed quickly through frequent phone calls and texts.

After becoming Prince Harry’s girlfriend and then Duchess, Markle leaned on Serena for mentorship on how to deal with the paparazzi and the international media.

Serena advised her to “stop being so nice,” according to the author.

And when Meghan learned she was pregnant shortly after Serena’s little girl was born, Serena offered her parenting advice.

Last year Williams revealed: “We’ve known each other for a long time, but lately we’ve really depended on each other a lot.”

She added that it was especially special to see Meghan marry Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan and Serena have been close friends since 2014 after having their first “real hangout” at the DirecTV Beach Bowl (pictured), though they briefly crossed paths at the 2010 SuperBowl

Serena said: “It was really exciting to see so much African-American culture in the wedding and I was really happy that Meghan wanted to incorporate that. It was just a whole cultural shift and change.

“It was like seeing how far African Americans have come. I thought it was an incredibly inspiring and beautiful and very motivating thing. I was so proud of her and so happy for her.’

Meanwhile, in 2021 Serena praised Meghan and said she is the “embodiment of class and strength” after her amazing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She spoke to Behnaz Ghahramani, Stuart Weitzman’s Chief Marketing Officer for their debut episode of the Shine serieswhere she discussed her longstanding friendship with the royal family.

She described Meghan as “the strongest person she knows.”

“Meghan is an amazing person and I think the epitome of strength, the epitome of confidence, the epitome of just selflessness, and the epitome of everything is just her and everything she’s been through,” the tennis player told the Shine series. .

‘You can see from the interview that it was not easy. But she had so much poise and she still had so much class,” she added.

“I just think she’s the strongest person I know. I don’t know anyone else who can handle something on such a global scale as she had to tackle things that are simply untrue – minute after minute.

“Not even day in and day out. Just minute after minute another false accusation was thrown at her,” she added.

“I think it was important for me to say something because I’m tired of sitting back and seeing all this negativity that just isn’t true,” she continued.

Meghan and Serena have been close friends since 2014 after their first “real hangout” at the DirecTV Beach Bowl, although they briefly crossed paths in the SuperBowl in 2010.

Meghan Markle is in a long-term relationship with tennis ace Serena Williams (pictured at the Duchess’s 2018 wedding between her husband Alexis Ohanian and Markle’s boyfriend and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer)

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle watch Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, which Simona Halep won

Meghan, who starred in Suits at the time, wrote on her now-defunct blog The Tig: “We clicked right away, we took pictures, laughed through the flag football game we both played in, and talked not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. That’s how our friendship began.”

It comes after Serena defended Meghan after commenting during the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a statement posted on Twitter after the interview aired, Williams — who was one of those who attended Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry — described her as a “selfless friend” who “teach me every day what it means to be truly noble.”

“Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she experienced,” Williams wrote.

“I know firsthand the institutions of sexism and racism and using the media to defame women and people of color in order to downplay us, to tear us down and demonize us. We must recognize our duty to reject malicious, baseless gossip and gossip journalism.

“The mental health effects of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often deadly.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

“Remember that the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. There is no law against such things.’