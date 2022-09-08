Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning front page of their website black

<!–

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by blackening the front page of their website.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with 70 years on the throne, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced today.

Following the sad news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paralleled the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William.

The website of the Royal House was updated tonight with a statement and a poignant image of the Queen.

It read: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.

“The Royal Family’s official website will be temporarily unavailable while necessary changes are made.”

Similarly, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s website said: ‘This website has been temporarily suspended following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.’

It comes as Prince Harry arrived in Balmoral – nearly an hour and a half after his grandmother’s death was announced.

Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty’s death at 6.30pm tonight.

But flight records show that the Duke of Sussex’s jet was still in the air at the time, only landing at the airport nearly 15 minutes later.

Just after 7 p.m., he was seen in the back of a car leaving the site.

He finally arrived at the Scottish estate at 7:52 pm, where he will join other members of the Royal family when mourning the death of the queen.

Harry went to Balmoral alone, without his wife Meghan, who had attended the WellChild Awards in London earlier tonight.

He was expected to deliver a speech at tonight’s awards ceremony, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children, before canceling the performance.

Obviously Meghan has stayed in London but will not be attending the WellChild awards.

The Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said.