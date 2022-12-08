Meghan Markle admits she was a ‘daddy’s girl’ as she recites her childhood poem about divorce

Meghan Markle has admitted she was a “daddy’s girl” growing up when she recited her childhood poem about divorce in her new Netflix docuseries.

In the second installment of their new £88 million Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, explained how she lived with her mother Doria Ragland, 66, in the week before spending her weekends with her father Thomas Markle, 78.

Former make-up artist Doria and ex-cameraman Thomas met on the set of General Hospital and married in 1979 – before separating when Meghan was six years old.

Describing herself as a “daddy’s girl” as a child, Meghan said, “I remember feeling lonely as a kid and wanting more people around me.”

This then led the Duchess to write about her experiences as a child of divorced parents when she was 12 years old and a student at Immaculate Heart school in LA.

She explained, “One of the assignments was to write a poem about your life and I remember this poem to this day.

Meghan recited it word for word and began, “Two houses, two houses, two kitchens, two telephones.

‘Two buses where I lie, two places where I stay. Moving, moving here and there, Monday through Friday, I’m everywhere.

The Duchess of Sussex shared an undated photo of her with mother Doria Ragland

She also shared footage from a 1993 fishing trip she took with her father Thomas Markle

Meghan described herself as a “daddy’s girl” growing up. Pictured with father Thomas Markle

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that bad, but it often makes me sad. I want to live that nuclear life with a happy father and his loving wife.

“A picket fence, a shaggy dog, a fireplace with a burning log. But it’s not real, it’s just a dream, I can’t cry or even scream.

“So here I am with cat number three. Life would be easy if there were two of me.”

She then shared a home video clip from 1993, when she went on a fishing trip with her estranged father Thomas Markle.

She added: “My father lived alone, he had two grown children who had moved out of his home.

“I was a daddy’s girl all my life and I was with him a lot.”

After Thomas was unable to travel from his home in Mexico to Windsor for the couple’s 2018 wedding, the Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to her father asking him to stop giving press interviews.

The 78-year-old claims he never met his grandchildren Archie, three, and Lili, one.

Elsewhere in the clip, Prince Harry talks about the effect Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce had on him.

He explained, “I think most children who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common – no matter what your background is.

“Being pulled from one place to another or maybe your parents are competitive, or you’re in one place longer than you want to be and you’re less than you want to be in another.”

“It contains everything.”

The divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was finalized in 1996 after they had been separated for four years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child, three, has appeared in the first three episodes of the couple’s new TV series, which landed on the streaming service this morning.

In episode two of the new series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie were heard making a cute comment in his American accent.

Prince Harry, singing, takes his son for a walk in an area that appears to be near their home in Montecito High-Ho from Snow White.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new documentary hit the screens today

King Charles and Prince William (pictured with Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales) ready to deliver a ‘quick and robust’ response to false claims

Left-wing Oscar-nominated director behind Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series Liz Garbus, the left-leaning Oscar-nominated director behind the Netflix series of Harry and Meghan, has been working on projects about oppressed women for 25 years and has been “long admired” by the Duchess of Sussex. Ms. Garbus is known for her critically acclaimed revelations and documenting the stories of ‘survivors’, and was part of the finale of Handmaid’s Tale. Raised in New York by a civil rights attorney father, her career spans nearly 25 years, covering documentaries, true crime and high-end drama. Her notable titles include The Farm: Angola, USA; Bobby Fischer against the world; Love; Marilyn; and the fourth estate. The Duchess of Sussex previously suggested that the show was directed by left-wing filmmaker Liz Garbus “even if that means it might not be the way we would have told it”. She said, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it might not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we tell. We entrust our story to someone else, and that means it goes through their lens.’

Elsewhere, the toddler happily walks down a path with the family’s black Labrador before telling his dad, “Archie runs!”

It then jumps to a clip of the father and son back at their home in Montecito, where Prince Harry admires some hummingbirds.

“We’ll never get the chance to be this close to hummingbirds again,” Prince Harry tells his son. As Meghan films them both, Archie asks, “Why?”

Despite asking his toddler to keep quiet and watch the wildlife, the toddler exclaims, “I got a dirty foot mama because I was with you!”

King Charles and Prince William are about to give a ‘swift and firm’ response to any false allegations in Harry and Meghan’s series – but William and his wife Kate probably won’t look into it themselves, say sources.

Senior royals would be bracing for the worst and will be prepared to raise baseless accusations as the new series hit the streaming service at 8pm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already made a number of claims in recent days in two trailers released by Netflix, saying they lack protection from the palace and accusing aides of actively leaking and ‘planting’ stories against them as part of a ‘dirty game’.

But the royal family believes the series will actually slim down on new revelations.

A source told The mirror“There’s a real sense in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there’s not much more to say.

“But preparations are made for all outcomes, especially if false accusations are made.”

Members of the now-defunct Sussexes household are also said to be “seething with anger” over trailers for the six-part documentary.

Officials from both Buckingham and Kensington Palace will watch the first three episodes of the series this morning.

But it is clear that the Prince and Princess of Wales will refuse to watch the first three episodes of the documentary.

An insider also told The Sun that the royals are reluctant to have a tit-for-tat battle over the series.

They said, ‘If there are parts that are plainly wrong, then it is only right that they be corrected.

“The trailers already contain some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn’t bode well for the full series. But the plan is to keep schtum and keep going.”

