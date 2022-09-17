Meghan and Harry ‘found out they’d been “uninvited” from Buckingham Palace reception by press

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found out they were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders and foreign royals from reading press releases, sources say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who arrived in London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, were initially invited but were subsequently banned from attending a Sunday event at Buckingham Palace.

The excuse reportedly given is that the opportunity was only for working royals. Harry and Meghan have yet to comment on the allegations.

“Harry and Meghan got the invitation and no one told them they weren’t invited,” a source said. Page six.

Another added: ‘I’m told they only found out they were uninvited from reading press releases.

The couple originally received an invite to the event hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla earlier this week. Nearly 2,000 are expected to attend.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the heads of state arriving in London this weekend to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

World leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals will attend a reception at the palace where they will also be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The confusion over Harry and Meghan’s invitation points to communication difficulties between the California couple and the royal family, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Harry and Meghan after a service to receive Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall

It follows an apparent U-turn about Harry’s right to wear a military uniform, despite being a non-working royal.

The palace is said to have intervened to allow Harry to wear his regalia during a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall today.

Harry had previously said he would wear a morning suit at all funerals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also said to be furious after it was announced that their children will not receive HRH status if they are named Prince and Princess by King Charles III.

A source told The Sun that Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, will be officially named Prince and Princess in the near future, as Charles has agreed to issue a Letters Patent to grant the titles.

But a report claims that after tense talks between the new king in recent days, the Sussexes are “furious” that their children will not also receive HRH titles.

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan have all appeared in public together since the Queen’s death. But the Sussexes won’t be at the state reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother

There are still longstanding problems between Prince Harry and his family.

His forthcoming autobiography has been called a “ticking time bomb that Charles and William wanted to spread.”

It is rumored that despite the death of the Queen, it will be released as planned in November, although no final release date has been announced.

A Netflix documentary about the pair is also in the pipeline, although there is no indication of when it will be released either.

Meghan’s ongoing podcast series, Archetypes, is currently streamed by Spotify, although the upcoming episodes have been paused indefinitely out of respect for the late Queen.

Tom Bower, whose biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year, said the book would be printed at Clays in Bungay, Suffolk, under strict secrecy, with staff checking for copies on their way out.

He added: ‘The book is a time bomb that Charles and William wanted to defuse. Harry didn’t think he would be in the UK when the Queen died and the circumstances are different from what they all envisioned.

“That said, I hear it’s printed at Clays. It will take weeks to print and then weeks to distribute worldwide.’