McLaren ‘will AXE Daniel Ricciardo and recruit fellow Australian Oscar Piastri’ for the 2023 season

McLaren will reportedly bid farewell to Daniel Ricciardo next season and replace him with compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo’s three-year contract with McLaren runs until the end of the 2023 season, but his future has been under discussion for months with the 33-year-old who struggled hard to form in his second year with the team.

According to Motorsport.comMcLaren has now decided to leave the former Red Bull star before his contract expires and replace him with Piastri, who is currently Alpine reserve driver.

A Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion for the past two seasons, Piastri is one of Formula 1’s most popular traits and is highly prized in the paddock.

McLaren has long been admirers of Piastri, whose agent, former Formula 1 star Mark Webber, worked closely with team principal Andreas Seidl when the Australian competed with Porsche in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

On Tuesday, the Alpine team announced that the 21-year-old had been promoted to partner Esteban Ocon, replacing Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso from next season.

However, Piastri was quick to deny that an agreement had been reached, leaving the French team with a seat to fill in 2023 and pick up the piece of an embarrassing PR own goal.

And it now looks like the Australian will replace his compatriot at McLaren from next year.

According to the report, the 21-year-old has already been signed by McLaren as a reserve driver from 2023, with the team planning to promote him once a deal for Ricciardo’s exit has been agreed.

It is clear that the team and the eight-time Grand Prix winner “agreed a substantial payout” to have him walk away at the end of the current season.

To complicate matters further, Alpine insists Piastri will remain under contract with the team for 2023, despite the fact that he has waived his nomination as a replacement for Alonso.

Motorsport.com reported that Piastri believes he can walk away from Alpine as a free agent next year, as his contract with the team was never properly signed.

However, the dispute is likely to be submitted to the Contract Recognition Committee.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo is reportedly determined to stay in Formula 1. The Australian has repeatedly maintained throughout the season that he intended to finalize his McLaren deal and had no intention of leaving the sport yet.

Should Piastri replace him at McLaren, Ricciardo could become the main candidate to fill the vacancy left by Alonso’s departure from Alpine.

Ricciardo finished in the top 10 – where drivers earn world championship points – just four times in the first 13 rounds, scoring just 19 points as a result.

By contrast, team-mate Lando Norris has amassed 76 points, thanks to 10 top-10 finishes, including McLaren’s only podium of the season.

Rumors of Ricciardo’s future have been circulating for months, sometimes fueled by comments from McLaren team principal Zak Brown.

In May, Brown admitted that Ricciardo had not lived up to expectations and hinted that there were “mechanisms” in his contract that could allow the team to leave the Aussie before his deal expires in late 2023.