Matthew Ramsay charged with stabbing Helen Coulston at Dover Heights house in Sydney

A high-flying real estate agent is accused of wrestling on all fours with his best buddy’s wife over a ‘ten-inch’ knife he allegedly used to stab her outside a Sydney mansion.

Sydney couple Helen and Walt Coulston have been close friends with Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, for over 15 years. He was the best man at their wedding and is godfather to their two children.

Ramsay and Mr Coulston traveled together in their twenties, partying with friends in Greece and exchanging jokes on Facebook.

But Ramsay, a one-time real estate agent, was charged Monday with stabbing Ms. Coulston with intent to kill when she opened the door of her Dover Heights home at about 12:15 p.m.

New details may be revealed about when the alleged stabbing unfolded – with builder Peter Haramis, who rushed to the rescue and told Daily Mail Australia the 46-year-old mother was on all fours with Ramsay as they allegedly fought for the knife.

According to his account – which has yet to be tested in court – Mr Haramis claimed she managed to throw the knife at the trader. “He looked at me for a moment and stiffened and that gave her a chance to grab the knife.

“She threw the knife past me and I got it… I said (to the alleged attacker), ‘you don’t get the knife’.”

Ramsay was released on bail in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday and did not appear in court. Ramsay has also been charged with shoplifting worth $31 worth of snacks and flavored milk from a gas station.

Meanwhile, while Mrs. Coulston is recovering in hospital, Mr. Coulston could be seen smiling and preening in his opulent home as visitors arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking outside the house, Mr Coulston noted that Ramsay was the “witness at my wedding and godfather to my children.”

Neighbors said Ramsay’s car was often seen on the street where the Coulstons and their children have been renting the house for several months.

The family had only been living on $4,000 a week rent for a few months before the alleged attack.

According to Ramsay’s LinkedIn profile, he works in partner development for the commercial real estate company Stanton Hillier Parker.

But a company spokeswoman said he hadn’t worked there for at least 12 months and had been asked repeatedly to edit his profile to reflect that.

“We’ve asked LinkedIn to remove it because it’s not right and it doesn’t work for us anymore,” the woman said.

Mr Haramis told the Daily Mail Australia that on Monday afternoon Ramsay looked ‘all ragged, with shabby hair and a beard gone out of control’.

“He’s a big guy and he’s wearing a dark gray tracksuit and he’s gotten fatter since that photo,” Mr. Haramis said, referring to professional photos of Mr. Ramsay in a suit.

In his witness statement, shared with police, the builder claimed that the knife at the center of the incident was about “ten inches long” (25 cm), and that it was his intervention that may have saved Ms. Coulston.

Neighbor Marina said she was parked in her car in the driveway when she heard the commotion.

Mrs. Coulston was covered in blood and kept putting her hand on the wound, she said.

Ramsay reportedly fled, but footage showed police overtaking him at a traffic light in the middle Campbell Parade on Bondi Beach.

The police have arrested the 46-year-old man, his white Audi has been towed and will be examined forensically

“Lie on the floor,” an officer shouted.

Ramsay slowly made his way to the ground, before a police officer pushed him onto the road, footage showed.

Ramsay was a respected figure in the real estate industry with over 20 years of experience and according to an article by his former employer, Ray White, “he played a pivotal role in bringing about some of Australia’s most notable deals.”

He was responsible for the sale of Channel Seven’s Pyrmont building for $180 million and Channel Nine’s iconic Willoughby headquarters for $147.5 million.

The 46-year-old was also the director of the CBRE Residential Development Sites and led a team that earned approximately $1 billion in sales per year.

Ramsay’s case will go to court on October 19.