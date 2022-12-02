Matt Hancock reveals the truth about his I’m a Celeb costars

Matt Hancock today revealed what he really thinks about his fellow I’m a Celeb contestants, denying that Mike Tindall and other stars bullied him in the jungle.

The former health secretary admitted that most of the camp mates “didn’t like me right away” – except for Seann Walsh – and insisted that he and Boy George are now good friends, “whatever he says about me.”

Speaking exclusively Mail+, Mr Hancock described his shock when the public voted him into the final, declaring, ‘They saw the real me. We Brits love an underdog’.

Some viewers complained that he was a victim of bullying, especially when Mike Tindall appeared to intentionally jump on him during the Celebrity Cyclone trial.

He said, ‘When he [Mike Tindall] landed on me on the cyclone, which I considered a badge of honor. He is a former England captain. He won the World Cup. It wasn’t that he was hard on me. That was just snooping around.”

Matt Hancock has denied being bullied on I’m a Celeb. Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh, Matt Hancock, Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Charlene White, Jill Scott, Scarlette Douglas and Mike Tindall (post-show photo)

Matt denied that Mike Tindall ‘bullied’ him after he ‘squashed’ the MP (pictured) during the show’s Celebrity Cyclone challenge

And when asked about the repeated criticism he received about his handling of the pandemic, he said: ‘I didn’t feel bullied in the jungle. I felt that people asked the questions respectfully. They immediately challenged me and I respect that. It was much more collegial than it looked on TV.”

The group warmed to him, especially as he completed one gruesome ordeal after another to win food for the camp in the first week.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, which serializes his new pandemic diaries, he said he considers Boy George a good friend and that Charlene White has been unfairly criticized.

He said: ‘Whatever he says about me I think Boy George is great and I didn’t expect to say that about George because we come from very different backgrounds to say the least. It took us a few days, but we had what I would call mature, respectful discussions. I count him as a friend and I hope he does me too in the end.”

Charlene White had confronted him about the death of a family member during the pandemic and described the pain of not being able to comfort family at the funeral. She also refused to stay in the camp’s RV with Mr. Hancock when he was camp leader and she was his deputy.

He said: ‘She was unfairly maligned. She asked difficult questions based on her experience’.

The MP for West Suffolk arrived at camp with comedian Seann Walsh.

He said, “I formed an extraordinary bond with Seann in a short period of time and then it took me a few days to work through and develop relationships with the rest of the camp mates.

“Some of them, I saw, didn’t immediately appeal to me, but it softened over time. Being in the jungle also gives you a lot of time to think about what really matters. I thought about how much I care about the people I really love.”

Mr. Hancock insisted that he and Boy George are now good friends, “whatever he says about me.”

He also said Charlene White had been “unfairly slandered” for questioning him about the pandemic

He also admitted that he still ‘can’t believe’ he made it to the final of the ITV show – and so do many of his friends, family and fellow MPs.

He said: ‘I am very happy and grateful that so many people voted for me to stay. They saw the real me.

‘Maybe they saw me as a bit of an underdog and we Brits like an underdog. But whatever the reason I went in to show that politicians are people too and show me for who I really am and I’m glad I was able to do that’.

Matt said he continued with I’m A Celebrity to ask the audience to “look at me as a human being.”

“I was the face of the pandemic – the good and the ugly. Some people hate me for being the number one cheerleader for the vaccine, others for the lockdown, but in my heart I know I’m not. I wanted to win people over by being myself.

“Each day I was elected I was very happy to stay, but I missed my children very much. It’s the longest in their lives I haven’t seen them, and I’ve missed Gina. I felt guilty leaving her alone at the end of the bridge day in and day out.”

The MP described his joy when he was greeted by girlfriend Gina Coladangelo as he left the camp

He also thanked the people for being so kind since he returned to the UK.

‘Since I left the jungle, I’ve had some nice reactions. I’ve heard people say, “You’ve got the final.” I don’t think anyone can quite believe it. And I certainly can’t. I have had many messages of support from voters, from colleagues in parliament, from friends and, of course, from loved ones.”

He added: ‘I got a text from an MP saying his teenage daughter thinks people like me now. So if that’s the measure of things then I’ve made the connection I wanted’.

