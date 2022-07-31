Match Preview – West Indies vs India, India in West Indies 2022, 2nd T20I
India’s T20 machine is spinning again. All the talk from the team – from the coach to the captain to the players – is that they haven’t done much else. But it’s pretty clear that the untimely exit from last year’s T20 World Cup has sparked some sort of revolution.
From a team that relied completely on their big bad top three – to the point that Virat Kohli once stood upright at the prospect of ever dropping Rohit Sharma – India is now charging their finishers forward to shake things up a bit. Rishabh Pant has had a stint as an opener in England. Suryakumar Yadav also featured in the first T20I of this series.
India has also grown hot on the idea of picking super specialists, with Arshdeep Singh making his way to the XI to throw his remarkably hard-to-hit yorkers at death and Dinesh Karthik virtually nailing his spot as the 12-ball 38 non- out man. It’s a brave new world out there.
West Indies: LWWLL (last five games, most recent first)
India: WWWW
Harshal Patel had to give way in Tarouba because circumstances demanded three spinners. But now that the T20 caravan has moved to Basseterre, it may find its way back to the XI. The 31-year-old sailor has an uncanny knack for bowling exactly the ball batters don’t want to run into in the final overs. And such an asset a captain wants more often than not.
Playing just one spinner in Tarouba backfired on the West Indies so they may be tempted to bring in Hayden Walsh Jr on Monday
West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Shamarh Brooks, 3 Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), 4 Jason Holder, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Keemo Paul/Hayden Walsh Jr, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Obed McCoy
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Suryakumar Yadav, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Ravi Bishnoi/Harshal Patel, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Arshdeep Singh