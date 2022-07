Match Preview – West Indies vs India, India in West Indies 2022, 2nd ODI

has a ODI economy rate of 6.63 . Of all the bowlers who have taken at least 20 wickets since his debut, only one – Oshane Thomas – has fared worse on that front. Thakur brings other things to the table, though, and his presentation on Friday summed it up. He came to the crease with just nine balls left and hit a last-ball line that proved very useful given India’s narrow margin of victory. And while he was India’s most expensive bowler in terms of thrift, sending just eight overs, he also took two important wickets, both of which owed something to his gambler’s instinct to go after willing batters. It was, like many of his performances, imperfect, but not without merit. But can he do more? And perhaps he should do more to fend off other contenders for the No. 8 role, especially now that Deepak Chahar is well on his way to recovery from the back injury that kept him out of IPL 2022?