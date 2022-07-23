Match Preview – West Indies vs India, India in West Indies 2022, 2nd ODI
West Indies LLLLL (last five ODIs completed, most recent first)
India WWLWW
It seems unlikely that the West Indies will make any changes, given how close they came to victory on Friday, with appearances from numerous members of their XI. Jason Holder will, of course, remain unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19.
West Indies (probably): 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Brandon King, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Akeal Hosein, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Gudakesh Motion.
Ravindra Jadeja sat out the first ODI with a knee injury and the BCCI has confirmed that he will also miss Sunday’s game. India doesn’t often make casual changes when a series is still alive, so expect them to keep the same XI from the first ODI.
India (probably): 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasid Krishna.
The field for the first ODI was a curious beast: flat and extraordinary for long periods, but there were also phases where scoring points was a little trickier with the old ball stopping at the batters. It resulted in an interesting game between bat and ball, and conditions should remain the same on Sunday. The weather is expected to be clear, with a maximum temperature of 31°C.