Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 36, make a rare appearance while appearing at a Paris Fashion Week show

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare joint appearance at a show for their brand, The Row, which took place as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The former child actresses, both 36, were seen in a photo shared with IMG Models scout JD Moran’s Instagram account, where they posed for a photo with model Rosanna Ovalles Robles.

Known for their work in several films and programs released in the 1990s, the couple have since made a leap into the fashion world.

In no time, both Mary-Kate and Ashley donned all-black outfits, including large overcoats.

The pair also wore sets of black slacks and matching leather shoes as they posed for the snap.

Mary-Kate’s gorgeous blonde to dark brown hair was partially tied up and she wore several necklaces.

Ashley’s dark brown locks remained free and fell like a waterfall on her shoulders.

The siblings initially founded The Row in 2006, when they were both students at New York University.

The pair launched their brand with a single white t-shirt, while other products were added later.

The two talked about working in fashion during an interview with ID cardwhere Ashley spoke about how the desire for privacy had influenced The Row’s stylistic output.

“I think potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn’t mean we value something really graceful or maximum,’ she said.

Mary-Kate agreed with the statement, adding, “We were raised to be discreet people.”

Ashley went on to say that she and her sibling were always willing to try new approaches to their older ideas.

‘Sometimes a collection even starts like this and is then phased out. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place,’ she said.

Mary-Kate then noted that both she and her sister were interested in continually improving their past ventures.

“I think we will always evolve… we’re not chasing anything, we’re just being very honest with who we are and where we stand with the brand,” she said.

Ashley later stated that she and her sibling thoroughly enjoyed working together.

“We like working together and we like that dialogue… our instincts are more or less the same. But I think it’s great that we have each other to lean on,” she said.