Married ‘Try Guys’ host Ned Fulmer fired from show after cheating on his wife with producer

The show, with more than 7.8 million subscribers, has missed Fulmer for the past three episodes

The scandal came to light after a Reddit account said they were Herring’s fiancée, who posted photos they received of the two at the club

Fulmer has reportedly been spotted at a New York City club kissing and “touching” producer Alexandria Herring, who is also featured on the YouTube show Food Babies.

Ned Fulmer, married host of the popular YouTube show Try Guys, was fired after admitting to cheating on his wife with a producer of the show

Popular YouTube collective “Try Guys” has fired married co-founder Ned Fulmer after her fiancé posted pictures of him with his producer at a New York City club.

Fulmer, 35, often talked about his wife, Ariel Fulmer, but he was exposed when a sharp-eyed clubber watched him kiss and dance with producer Alexandria Herring.

The clubber contacted a Reddit user who appears to be Herring’s fiancée, Will Thayer. He then posted the messages he received to prove that Fulmer and Haring were making out.

“So basically I went to club Niagara last night and saw her kiss Ned from the try guys, I have video if needed,” the unnamed prosecutor said in messages to Thayer.

Thayer then asked the person where it happened before being told “all the time they were making out.” He touched her all those things too.’

Ned Fulmer, left, with wife Ariel before he was caught cheating at a New York City club with a producer of his Try Guys show Alexandria Herring

Fulmer was caught cheating on show producer Alexandria Herring after her fiancé got a video of the two at a nightclub

Try Guys started in 2014 when the members, then employees at Buzzfeed, started creating content that revolved around them and trying new things

While the posts on Reddit only show extracts from the video and not the videos themselves, this was apparently enough for Thayer to conclude that his fiancée had been unfaithful to Fulmer.

Thayer then said he spent an hour talking to Fulmer’s wife Ariel about the allegations before deleting all photos featuring Herring from his Instagram and making his account private.

Much of it seemed unproven speculation until recently when the Try Guys released an official statement on their Instagram confirming that Fulmer was no longer with the group.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we see no way forward together. Thank you for your support in navigating this change,” the statement read.

The statement from the group, which has more than 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube, was supported by a subsequent statement from Fulmer, who admitted to the affair.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual working relationship. I’m sorry for the pain my actions may have caused the boys and the fans, but especially Ariel,” Fulmer said.

“All that matters now is my marriage and my children, and that’s what I’m going to focus on,” he continued.

Shortly after, Ariel Fulmer released a statement on her Instagram that read “Thank you to everyone who has contacted me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we ask now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”

Fulmer and his wife have two sons: Wesley, born in April 2018, and Finley, born in November 2020.

The group, which started at Buzzfeed in 2014 when the four men, including Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, were contributors to the publication and began making videos of them trying new things.

Haring starred in a separate YouTube show called Food Babies, but also served as a producer for the Try Guys.

Fans of the show noticed something suspicious when Fulmer didn’t appear in recent Try Guys videos, missed podcast episodes, and even appeared to have been edited out of some videos.

Ariel also missed recent episodes of You Can Sit With Us, a podcast featuring all the women of the Try Guys.