Chanita Stephenson of Married At First Sight reunites with co-star Sophie Brown for a night out

Their relationship issues have kept E4 viewers hooked on Married At First Sight for the past few weeks.

But off screen, Chanita Stephenson and Sophie Brown took to town on Saturday night to reunite with their fellow colleagues Thomas Hartley and Jenna Robbo for the night out in Manchester.

Chanita, 29, stood out in a bright green mini dress and walked hand in hand with 26-year-old boyfriend Sophie – who stunned in a cut out number.

Chanita’s bright number featured a criss-cross skirt design, a drawstring halterneck and a cut-out back design.

She added a pair of black open-toed heels to the look and carried a black handbag to match the look.

The new reality star pulled her dark locks away from her face for a night out in a sleek updo, opting for an all-glam palette of makeup with a bronze eyeshadow and shimmery nude lip.

The finishing touch to the look was a pair of sparkly earrings, a chain bracelet and a selection of rings.

The social worker was delighted as she beamed at photos and held Sophie’s hand.

And the latter was just as gleeful, looking glamorous in a satin cream dress — complete with a cut-out chest design and long sleeves.

Sophie ramped up her height with a pair of perspex, barely heeled, clutched at a beige, Balenciaga handbag – which retails for over £1,500.

Her highlighted locks were dropped in a straight style, while the tech Head Of Partnership highlighted her complexion with a soft makeup palette.

Reunion: Co-stars Thomas Hartley and Jenna Robbo also joined for the night out in Manchester

The ladies were joined by their MAFS co-stars Thomas and Jenna, who also walked hand in hand for the night out.

Thomas opted for an all-black ensemble — with leather pants and a matching blazer layered over a mesh top.

Shielding his eyes with oversized sunglasses, the newlywed put on a typically extravagant screen while flashing a rainbow hand fan.

Jenna matched her boyfriend as she also wore leather pants, paired with a bralette, a mesh top and a denim jacket.

She added a black choker and the beauty beamed for the camera as she, Thomas, Sophie and Chanita were all heading for an evening at hot spot bar and restaurant Menagerie.

It seemed to be a drunken evening for the group, all of whom were present without their husbands, sharing snaps on their Instagram Stories – taking pictures at the table.

The quartet all take part in the final season of Married At First Sight, a social experiment that uses scientific compatibility to match singletons – who first meet at the altar, when they marry.

While enjoying life outside of the pre-recorded E4 show, fans are left on the edge of their seats to see which marriages have come a long way and who have gone their separate ways.

Chanita, Thomas and Jenna’s relationships all seemed strong at the end of last week’s series of episodes – they all chose to “stay” with their respective partners; Jordan, Adrian and Zoe.

And while Sophie and her partner Jonathan also continued with the experiment, cracks began to appear in their relationship due to differing opinions.

The fans will return to the screens on Monday and will see each couple visit each other’s homes to find out if they would fit in with each other’s everyday life.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 9 p.m. on E4.