Married at First Sight UK star is arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married at First Sight British star George Roberts has been arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behavior – but E4 will reportedly still broadcast pre-recorded shows featuring him and his TV wife April Banbury.

Father-of-four Roberts, a 40-year-old financial adviser, denies any wrongdoing and has been released by Scotland Yard. He was arrested in Worcestershire last Thursday.

On the hit show, Roberts married former Mrs Great Britain in April in a non-legally binding ceremony after they met at the altar for the first time on the show. Their relationship has captivated the viewers.

His appearance on the E4 show came despite three women who had previous relationships with Mr Roberts reportedly raising concerns about him. Others are now reported to have come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘A 40-year-old man was arrested in Worcestershire on Thursday 29 September on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour. He was taken to a police station and bailed pending further enquiries.’

Married at first sight British star George Roberts has been arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Roberts, 40, married former Mrs Great Britain April Banbury in a non-legally binding ceremony after they met at the altar for the first time

On the hit show, Roberts married former Mrs Great Britain, April. Their relationship has captivated the viewers

Sir. Roberts, a divorced father of four, married Ms Banbury on the show before she honeymooned in the Caribbean.

Despite his arrest, E4 bosses have decided to go ahead with the pre-recorded show – which airs every weeknight.

At the weekend, Ms Banbury suggested the relationship was over, describing the ‘trauma’ of the experience on Instagram.

“The trauma that has come from this show has made me reevaluate things,” she wrote.

‘I really have and I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve been seeing a therapist ever since.’

Roberts, pictured appearing on the E4 show, which will continue to feature him despite his arrest last week

Former Mrs Great Britain April has hinted that their relationship is over

George denies wrongdoing. His friends have also defended him, calling him ‘an absolutely top guy’

A source close to Mrs Banbury said The sun that she ‘has a very hard time’ and ‘doesn’t want to see him again’.

Another show source said they were not aware of allegations against Mr Roberts until he married Ms Banbury on the TV show.

But one of his ex-girlfriends claimed otherwise.

‘I am so shocked to see that he has been given a platform on a TV show. I messaged Gift at first sight. I said I was reporting him to the police,’ she told The Sun.

“They asked for more information, which I provided, and I never heard anything more.”

E4 has been contacted for comment.