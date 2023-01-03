Married At First Sight star Jessika Power’s brother Rhyce reveals his shock new look

<!–

Rhyce Power rose to fame as the “hot brother” of Married At First Sight star Jessika on the hit show.

But the personal trainer and OnlyFans star, 30, has completely changed his look since appearing on the series’ sixth season in 2019.

A once skinny Rhyce took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his very muscular and tattooed physique.

Rhyce Power, the brother of Married At First Sight star Jessika, unveiled his shocking new look on Tuesday after getting his face tattooed with guns and crosses

Rhyce now sports a severe haircut and facial tattoos, including etchings of guns, numbers, and crosses.

Rhyce seemed to be in a good mood as he visited a country in Asia with his girlfriend, Taylor Peters, in a series of Instagram posts.

His facial tattoos include an AK-47, a cross and the number 13.

The star also has one full body tattoos along with a bulkier frame.

Rhyce was an instant hit with fans of Married At First Sight when he made his debut on the series in 2021.

The star also has a slew of tattoos and a bulkier frame.

He then used his brush with fame to launch an OnlyFans, raking in $15,000 a month from raunchy content.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2020, Rhyce admitted that nothing is off limits with his posts, including full frontal nudity and solo sex, and he’s not embarrassed.

Rhyce is one of several Instagram influencers who have cashed in on OnlyFans, including his sister Jess.

Rhyce was an instant hit with fans of Married At First Sight when he made his debut on the series in 2021. He then created a very profitable OnlyFans account

Rhyce announced his engagement to girlfriend Taylor in July 2021.

Fans of the reality star were understandably shocked by the revelation given that Rhyce had never introduced Taylor as his girlfriend on Instagram before.

Reacting to the news, Rhyce’s sister, MAFS bride Jessika, told Daily Mail Australia she is overjoyed to welcome Taylor to the Power brood.

“I’m really happy for my brother and Taylor – I’ve known his intentions for a while and I’m so glad she said yes,” the reality star enthused.

“I am very happy to welcome Taylor to the family and I hope they both have a happy and healthy future together.”

Taylor, a Queensland false eyelash technician, went ‘Instagram-official’ with Rhyce in May 2021, uploading a photo of the tattooed couple kissing in a restaurant.