Married At First Sight groom Mikey Pembroke undergoes emergency after brutal MMA fight

He may have won his very first MMA fight this weekend.

But Mikey Pembroke of Married At First Sight ended up in the hospital for emergency surgery after the brutal match.

On Tuesday, reality star 31 revealed his swollen and misshapen jaw and said he needed surgery to clear it.

“Okay, change of plans. We need surgery and they’re going to cut it open and empty it because there’s something going on inside,” he explained on his Instagram Stories.

“And I’ve had to fast for the past 24 hours because they’re afraid something is wrong.”

At one point, Mikey’s father, Sydney anesthetist Dr. Andrew Pembroke, entered his son’s hospital room while on the phone ‘calling the hospital doctors’.

Later that night, Mikey jumped back on Instagram to show the effects of the ketamine nurses who had given him for the pain.

He said he thought he was dying and added: ‘I thought I was a bloodhound’ [unintelligible] pass through the body. Damn.’

Mikey was left with one side of his face swollen and “filled with pus” after his intense mixed martial arts bout over the weekend.

He could barely speak when he revealed his injury to fans on his Instagram Stories.

“Look at this infection on the side of my face,” he said. “There’s all the pus in that, too.”

His brother Thomas Pembroke shared a heartfelt tribute after his great achievement.

“I’m so proud of my little brother no matter the result,” he wrote.

“He’s been getting up at 4 a.m. for the past 20 weeks to train and get ready to be locked in a cage with another man and risk everything. The dedication, courage and humility you showed was awe-inspiring.”

“To take the win and perform so brilliantly was a final knot in your bow and I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

Last year, Mikey took a break from drinking for several weeks, which did wonders for his physique, and months later Mikey celebrated his decision to ban alcohol completely from his life.