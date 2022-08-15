Married At First Sight EXCLUSIVE: Meet the glamorous single mother set to appear on the show

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight is currently being filmed.

And ahead of next year’s debut, Daily Mail Australia can reveal that a glamorous baker and mother of one will be one of 10 blushing brides-to-be.

Alyssa Barmonde comes from the northern beaches of Sydney and she hopes to meet the man of her dreams during Channel Nine’s dating experiment.

Looking for love: Daily Mail Australia may reveal glamorous Sydney-based mother of one Alyssa Barmonde will appear on Married At First Sight in 2023

Alyssa is the proud mother of son Leon.

In a telling hint that she has joined the cast, Alyssa’s business Instagram account, which has a whopping 18,900 followers, has switched to private.

She also updated her Instagram biography to note that she is not currently taking any new orders.

Alyssa (pictured) has already been spotted filming scenes in Sydney

Alyssa was filmed making a dramatic entrance at the show’s hen party last week in Sydney

She runs a successful pastry shop on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, which she has temporarily closed

Alyssa has already been spotted filming scenes in Sydney.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Brisbane-based flight attendant and beautician Melinda Willis would also be appearing on the show.

Her Instagram account has over 150,000 followers and includes former cast members KC Osborne, Jules Robinson, Joshua Pihlak and Jason Engler.

Brisbane-based flight attendant turned esthetician Melinda Willis will also appear on the show

The pair were among 10 brides seen last week arriving at the show’s bachelorette party, which was filmed at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park called The Crossways.

The upcoming series will feature a slew of beauties, including seven gorgeous blondes and two brunettes.

After entering the million dollar estate, they were seen introducing themselves before heading to the bar and serving their own drinks before experts Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla greeted the ladies.

The cast was treated to on-site catering until the early hours.

Melinda was one of 10 brides spotted at the show’s hen party last week

The upcoming tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature some of the most popular cast members to date.

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the coming season will be the return of overseas travel.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023