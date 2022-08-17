Married At First Sight 2023: Meet brunette bombshell Bronte Schofield

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight is currently being filmed in Sydney.

And as next year’s brides and grooms prepare to walk down the aisle, Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Perth influencer Bronte Schofield will be appearing on the show.

The brunette bombshell hopes to meet the man of her dreams during Channel Nine’s dating experiment.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the glamorous Perth influencer Bronte Schofield [pictured] who will appear in the 2023 season of Married At First Sight Australia

Bronte is a great girl. She speaks her mind and is not afraid of confrontation,” a friend told the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

The blue-eyed beauty was photographed last week at the bachelorette party in Sydney, where she met her fellow brides.

Sources on set have described Bronte as “the next Coco Stedman.”

Looking for love: Daily Mail Australia can reveal Bronte hopes to meet the man of her dreams during Channel Nine dating experiment

Bronte is a great girl. She speaks her mind and is not afraid of confrontation,” a friend told the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday

Like her fellow colleagues, her Instagram account with over 11,000 followers is now private – which is a requirement for all participants.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Sydney-based influencer Tahnee Cook, baker Alyssa Barmonde and esthetician Melinda Willis will all be joining the 2023 season in a quest for love.

The upcoming tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature some of the most popular cast members to date.

Spotted: The blue-eyed beauty was photographed at last week’s bachelorette party in Sydney, where she met her fellow brides

Like her fellow colleagues, her Instagram account with over 11,000 followers is now private – which is a requirement for all participants

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Adrian Swift, Nine’s Head of Content Production & Development, spoke about the upcoming season and teased that Alessandra Rampolla will get a much bigger role.

“We’ll get Alessandra a little more involved in the sexuality part,” he said.

She joins previously announced childcare provider Claire Nomarhas and content creator Tahnee Cook (pictured) in the quest for love for the series

Alyssa Barmonde (left) and Brisbane-based esthetician Melinda Willis (right) will also appear on the show

‘What we’ve always found is a complete measure of what a relationship is like’ [on MAFS] is how sexual they are.

“And that getting along can be sexual tension, which is good, it can be sexual resolution, which is good, or it can be, and this often happens, sexual resolution and then nothing.”

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023