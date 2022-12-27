Mark Wahlberg, 51, shows off his sculpted body as he hits the beach with his beautiful wife Rhea, 44.

Lately he has been enjoying holidays in Barbados with his family.

And the fun continued for Mark Wahlberg and his beautiful wife Rhea Durham on Monday.

The 51-year-old action star enjoyed another day at the beach with his love, 44, where he showed off his sculpted physique in a bright blue swimsuit.

He flaunted his muscular biceps as he climbed out of the water with his aviator glasses hiding his eyes.

His wife was a vision in a black and white bathing suit that showed off her phenomenal bikini body.

Her wet hair was brushed back as she made her way back to dry land with sunglasses over her eyes.

Before entering the water, Rhea flashed a bright smile as she approached the water walking barefoot alongside her husband.

The couple, who share children Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14 and Grace, 12, are currently enjoying a festive family holiday on the island.

It comes after Mark Star took to social media to share his impressive muscles while working out at the gym on Thursday.

The actor shared an Instagram video where he flexes his muscles and then punches his training partner Tom Dowd in the stomach as he shares that he’s gearing up for the holidays.

Last month, he revealed his ‘reduced’ training regimen that allows him to sleep until 3:30 a.m. instead of 2:30 a.m.

In his latest clip, the nine-time Emmy-nominated actor shared the results of his intense exercise regimen with the help of Performance Inspired Nutrition.

The Me Time star co-founded the all-natural fitness nutrition company with Tom Dowd in 2015.

Later, he punched Tom in the stomach and quipped, “We’ve got a new bag in the gym.”

The actor-turned-entrepreneur wrote in the post’s caption before tagging his brand: “Nobody was hurt making this video!”

The former rapper, who went by the name Marky Mark, said in the video that he was “getting ready to [the] Christmas’.

The Boston native made headlines in 2018 when he revealed his strict and intense diet and exercise regimen.

He said he still sleeps through the night even though he still gets up early.

“I go to bed at 7:30, I always have eight hours,” he told the Wall Street Journal last month.

Asked when he wakes up now, he said: “On average, it’s around 3:30 or 4 am, if I’m at home and going about my routine.”

“I always start with a little prayer time,” he said. And then take my vitamins. I used to have breakfast. Now I mean intermittent fasting. I do not eat; I’m just going to exercise.

He said he feels more productive when he’s consistent with his routine.

“Get enough rest, really stay focused,” he said. ‘My spirituality, my faith has to be the center of everything.’