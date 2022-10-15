Manly CEO insists Trbojevic brothers are going NOWHERE following Des Hasler’s controversial axing

If he is hired, Siebold will not be allowed to start the preseason at Manly until the end of November

Sea Eagles boss has denied Jake and Tom Trbojevic want to leave NRL club

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov talks to superstar brothers Jake and Tom Trbojevic about the departure of the controversial NRL club.

It is because Anthony Siebold, the likely replacement for Des Hasler, will not be available until the end of November at the earliest due to his current commitments to the England Rugby Union, where he works as a defensive coach under Eddie Jones.

England are currently preparing for tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, with the Springboks clash in Twickenham on November 26.

With Manly’s pre-season kicking off on November 10, the players can begin training without a head coach if, as expected, Siebold gets the chance to revive his NRL coaching career.

Mestrov, who took the lead role with the Sea Eagles in June, insists the siblings will remain on Sydney’s northern beaches, where they’re both under contract until 2026.

Sea Eagles chief Tony Mestrov argues with superstar brothers Jake and Tom Trbojevic (pictured) who will leave the embattled NRL club after Des Hasler is sacked

Former Broncos coach Anthony Siebold is widely tipped to replace Hasler but has pending commitments with England rugby union

“I don’t know where those suggestions come from, because they don’t come from the club,” he told the Daily Telegram.

“I’ve spoken to Tom and Jake many times… they are the future of the club. It’s that simple. They are masculine through and through.

“They are no doubt a little disappointed with what has happened over the past few months. But they love the club and they’re not going anywhere.’

Tom Trbojevic had a Zoom video meeting with his agent Paul Sutton on Friday, and in news that would have relieved Manly fans, he confirmed that now is not the time to decide his future as the situation is “too unpredictable and emotional.” ‘ is.

In 2019, when the siblings extended their deals with Manly, both sought an escape clause in their contracts that if Hasler ever left, they could do the same.

Jake Trbojevic (left) is in the UK with the Kangaroos for the World Cup but has expressed concerns about Manly’s future to his agent Paul Sutton

The decision by club board and owner Scott Penn to fire Hasler has angered many Sea Eagles fans

The club rejected those bold requests at the time.

Meanwhile, NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler was not shocked by Hasler’s firing.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone,” he said.

“It goes all the way back to the rainbow jersey. What has been shown is that the club had fractures everywhere from the players to the coaching staff and administration.

“You can see how a football shirt pretty much ruined their season and now cost the coach his job.”