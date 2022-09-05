Mangosteen peel extract as a treatment for intestinal inflammation in humans and animals

Journal of Functional Foods (2021). DOI: 10.116/j.jff.2021.104814″ width=”800″ height=”492″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Journal of Functional Foods (2021). DOI: 10.116/j.jff.2021.104814



A group of researchers in Thailand have replicated “Hydroxy-xanthones,” the antioxidant-rich vital extracts found in mangosteen peels that kill germs and stop infections in the intestinal mucosa.

Mangosteen is not only the queen of Thai fruits – a delicious and healthy fruit – but the skin is also packed with beneficial extracts. Local wisdom considered mangosteen peel to be a good treatment for stomach complaints, skin inflammations and wounds. Attempts have been made to apply mangosteen peel extracts to various drugs and products such as patches, gels, and surgical masks.

Associate Professor Dr. Suthasinee Poonyachoti of the Department of Physiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, has recently been successful in developing a substance that replicates the chemical structure of mangosteen peel extract and helps prevent leakage into the gut. Aside from the health benefits, the extract reduces the need for medication for both humans and animals.

Xanthones – a natural substance in the mangosteen rind that is rich in benefits

Mangosteen peel research suggested associate professor Dr. Suthasinee able to discover xanthones, a substance in the flavanol group that is effective in fighting or stopping various types of inflammation with anticancer, antibacterial, anti-allergy, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antimalarial and antioxidant properties.

To investigate the ability of xanthones to reduce inflammation and destroy bacteria, a research project was launched in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Srinakharinwirot University, Thailand. The project aims to develop and extract xanthones in the form of hydroxyxanthones or HDX with the highest efficacy for human and animal health.

“Mangosteen peel extracts have resulted in a variety of substances, both beneficial and harmful. In addition, they have to go through a rather complicated process and we cannot control the quality of the extracts, as it depends on factors such as planting methods, fertilizer use, climate and care”, explains associate professor Dr. Suthasinee.

“We chose the analytical method and tried to mimic the chemical structure of xanthones from mangosteen husks, giving us the desired essential extracts that can be more easily applied directly as part of excipients in medicines, foods and other products and to evaluate their efficacy in the best possible way.”

Leaky gut syndrome – a cause of disease in both humans and animals

The leaky gut syndrome can lead to many diseases, especially blood poisoning which can be hidden in the human body. This happens when there is an abnormality in the functions of the intestines and microvilli.

“If you can imagine how the cells in the microvilli work — they sit side by side and are responsible for screening and controlling toxins and bacteria that enter the bloodstream. When inflammation occurs, the cells cannot standing together and functioning like a fortress, allowing toxic or foreign substances to enter the bloodstream. The condition is dangerous and needs to be treated before it’s too late,” she explained.

A leaky gut does not always show symptoms or can affect other physical conditions such as fatigue, fatigue, headaches or other physical complaints without a clear indication of the causes.

“The cause is not clear, but the hypothesis is that it is the result of stress. If the symptom occurs in humans, they can see a doctor right away. However, if it occurs in animals, it is more difficult to tell if they are sick. to be.”

Developing HDX into health products for humans and animals

This research is in the experimental stage to determine the quality of performance of HDX. It was first used in pig farms before experimenting with humans and larger and more diverse types of animals. As Associate Professor Dr. Suthasinee concluded, “In the future, HDX will experiment with adjuvants in a variety of products such as drugs and food to improve the quality of life of both humans and animals.”

The research is published in the Journal of Functional Foods.

