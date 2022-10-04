Mandhana replaces Harmanpreet as India captain and opts to bat against UAE

Toss Indian women chose bat vs UAE Women

Indian captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bat against the United Arab Emirates in their Women’s T20 Asia Cup match at the Academy Ground, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Mandhana replaced Harmanpreet Kaur, who rested alongside Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh, who threw just two deliveries in the rain-stricken game against Malaysia. Mandhana, who was rested yesterday, returned along with Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh.

The UAE chose to bolster their clout by deploying wicketkeeper batter Priyanjali Jain instead of Lavanya Keny. They come on the back of a good show against Sri Lanka, they get close but in the end lose by 11 runs via the DLS method. 16-year-old fast left-armed bowler Mahika Gaur and 15-year-old leg pinner Vaishnave Mahesh took three-big in that game.

India is second on the Women’s T20 Asia Cup points table – the only net run rate separating them from the best placed Pakistan – while the UAE start the match fifth out of seven teams.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 S Meghana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 D Hemalatha, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Deepti Sharma, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad