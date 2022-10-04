Mandhana replaces Harmanpreet as India captain and opts to bat against UAE
Toss Indian women chose bat vs UAE Women
Mandhana replaced Harmanpreet Kaur, who rested alongside Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh, who threw just two deliveries in the rain-stricken game against Malaysia. Mandhana, who was rested yesterday, returned along with Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh.
India is second on the Women’s T20 Asia Cup points table – the only net run rate separating them from the best placed Pakistan – while the UAE start the match fifth out of seven teams.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 S Meghana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 D Hemalatha, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Deepti Sharma, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UAE: 1 Theertha Satish (wk), 2 Esha Oza, 3 Kavisha Egodage, 4 Natasha Cherriath, 5 Chaya Mughal (capt), 6 Priyanjali Jain, 7 Khushi Sharma, 8 Samaira Dharnidharka, 9 Mahika Gaur, 10 Vaishnave Mahesh, 11 Suraksha Kotte