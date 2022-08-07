Manchin’s Donors Include Pipeline Giants That Win in His Climate Deal
BLACKSBURG, Va. – After years of fierce opposition from environmentalists, the Mountain Valley Pipeline — a 304-mile gas pipeline that cuts through the Appalachian Mountains — fell behind schedule, went over budget and was plagued by lawsuits. As late as February, one of its developers, NextEra Energy, warned that the many legal and regulatory hurdles meant there was “a very low chance the pipeline would be complete.”
Then came Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and his grip on the Democrats’ climate agenda.
Mr. Manchin’s recent surprise agreement to support the Biden administration’s landmark climate legislation came about in part because the senator was promised something in return: not only support for the pipeline in his home state, but also accelerated approval for pipelines. and other infrastructure across the country, as part of a wider range of fossil fuel concessions.
It was a big win for a pipeline industry that has quietly been one of Mr. Manchin has become.
Natural gas pipeline companies have dramatically increased their contributions to Mr. Manchin, from just $20,000 in 2020 to more than $331,000 so far this election cycle, according to campaign finance revelations filed with the Federal Election Commission and counted by the Center for Responsive Politics. Mr. Manchin has been by far Congress’s largest cash recipient from natural gas pipeline companies this cycle, raising three times more from the industry than any other legislator.
NextEra Energy, a utility giant and stakeholder in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, is a top donor to both Mr Manchin and Senator Chuck SchumerNew York Democrat, who negotiated the pipeline agreement with Mr. Manchin. Mr Schumer has received over $281,000 of NextEra this election cycle, the data shows. Equitrans Midstream, owner of the largest stake in the pipeline, gave over $10,000 to Mr Manchin. The pipeline and its owners also have: heavily spent until lobby conference.
The revelations point to the extraordinary behind-the-scenes spending and deal-making by the fossil fuel industry that has shaped a climate bill that is nonetheless transformational. The final reconciliation package, approved by the Senate on Sunday, would allocate nearly $400 billion to climate and energy policies, including support for cleaner technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles, and put the United States on track to reduce its emissions of planet-warming gases. by the end of the decade by about 40 percent below 2005 levels.
A spokesman for Mr. Manchin said the Mountain Valley Pipeline “will help reduce energy costs, strengthen U.S. energy security and create jobs in West Virginia.” An official in Mr. Schumer’s office said the pipeline deal was “included only at the insistence of Senator Manchin as part of an agreement related to this reconciliation bill.”
Natalie Cox, a spokeswoman for Equitrans, said the company maintained a “high standard of integrity” as it engaged with policymakers. She declined to say whether Equitrans had pressed either senators on the pipeline. NextEra Energy did not respond to requests for comment.
Despite concessions like the pipeline deal, major environmental groups and progressives in Congress alike have praised the legislation. Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the country to enact meaningful climate legislation.
But in Appalachia, where the Mountain Valley Pipeline cuts through steep mountainsides and nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands, the deal has highlighted economic and social tensions. in a region where the extractive industries have provided jobs in coal mines and fracking platforms over the generations, but have also left deep scars on the land and in communities.
For years, environmental and civil rights activists, as well as many Democratic state lawmakers, have opposed the pipeline project, which would transport more than two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia and across Southern Virginia. Construction on the pipeline should be completed in 2018, but environmental groups successfully challenged a series of federal permits in court, where judges found the pipeline developers’ analyzes of its effects on wildlife, sedimentation and erosion are lacking.
The Biden Administration’s Environmental Agenda
President Biden is pushing for tougher regulations but faces a narrow path to achieving his goals in the fight against global warming.
The pipeline deal means Appalachia will once again become a “sacrifice zone” for the greater good, said Russell Chisholm, an Iraq war veteran and member of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of groups opposing the construction.
He was visiting a neighbor on Friday, Jammie Hale, who was holding up a jar of cloudy tap water. It was thick with sediment that Mr. Hale suspected had been displaced by construction along the route of the pipeline, which runs past his property near Virginia’s border with West Virginia. Both men clashed with police during protests. They spoke under an American flag that Mr. Hale had hung upside down since the workers started laying pipes.
“If working people, poor people are reaping the benefits, this bill could really help,” Mr Chisholm said. “But it’s beyond us all because it turns out they’ve been negotiating behind the scenes. It turned out that the pipeline was on the negotiating table and we weren’t at that table.”
“There is a tendency to write off our region as a red state that got what it was coming at them,” he added.
Concerns in Appalachia underscore the real implications of Democrats’ concessions to fossil fuels. The climate law also requires the federal government to auction off more public lands and waters for oil drilling as a precondition for more renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. It extends tax credits for carbon capture technology, allowing coal- or gas-fired power plants to continue operating with reduced emissions.
Mr Manchin has also received pledges for a follow-up bill that would make it easier to green-light energy infrastructure projects and more difficult to oppose such projects under the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act.
Those provisions could encourage further construction of pipelines, gas-fired power plants and other fossil fuel infrastructure to the detriment of low-income neighborhoods, which already disproportionately host these industries and often have fewer resources to negotiate with developers.
“People like me who are just trying to survive don’t have time to attend hearings and meetings,” says Crystal Mello, who has been cleaning houses for 20 years to live in southwest Virginia. She listened to local hearings with her earplugs as she swept floors, finding whenever she could to support ‘sit-ins’ in trees in nearby Elliston to prevent pipeline workers from felling them. She is now a community organizer as she continues to clean houses.
“These mountains are meant to be protected by trees,” she said. “People say this is a good deal, but at what price?”
The natural gas pipeline concessions come amid what has been a dramatic turnaround in the industry’s fortunes. For years, an overabundance of natural gas had depressed prices and the coronavirus pandemic further reduced demand. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the US economic recovery, have pushed prices up.
As a result, natural gas pipelines and export terminals have become a major growth opportunity as Europe seeks ways to get rid of Russian gas. And even as the United States takes steps to add more renewables, natural gas and oil remain the bedrock of the U.S. economy, and much of that fuel moves across the country through pipelines.
West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice has said the pipeline must be completed and has called on the Biden administration to include all forms of energy. “This country must be completely energy independent,” he said at a briefing in February. “If it were, we would without a doubt feel better, stronger and better off.” Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has also said the pipeline is vital to his state.
Proponents point to other benefits the legislation would bring to West Virginia. It would bolster a federal trust fund to support miners who have black lung disease, for example, and provide incentives to build wind and solar farms in areas where coal mines or coal-fired power plants have recently closed.
“If you look to the future, it will help,” said David Owens, a retired local firefighter, after refueling his SUV outside of Blacksburg, Virginia. Opponents of the pipeline were only “postponing the inevitable,” he said. “It is going to happen.”
It remains unclear exactly how Mr. Manchin’s pipeline deal will work. Under terms released by the senator, the agreement requires federal agencies to take “all necessary steps” to allow construction and operation of the Mountain Valley pipeline. The terms of the agreement, which would be incorporated into the sequel law, would also give the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit jurisdiction over all future legal challenges, rather than keeping that jurisdiction with the Fourth District in Richmond. Va., where environmentalists had found success.
The Fourth District has quashed permits issued by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service, saying their analyzes of adverse effects on wildlife, sedimentation and erosion were flawed. In particular, the pipeline project has struggled to gain approval to cross streams or wetlands in a part of the country where there are so many.
Joseph M. Lovett, an attorney with the legal nonprofit Appalachian Mountain Advocates fighting the pipeline, said any change in legal jurisdiction imposed by Congress was “ridiculous.”
“We are a nation of laws. The powerful people don’t have the right to choose judges,” he said, adding, “If rich people can pay to have a better day in court, that’s just corruption.”
Mr Manchin has made it clear that fossil fuels will continue to be needed. He became a millionaire from his family’s coal company and took more campaign money from the oil and gas industry than any of his colleagues.
Mr. Manchin has attracted more contributions, in part because he chairs the Senate Energy Committee. Major pipeline companies that have contributed include Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline and Williams Companies.
Long resisted the pipeline, David Seriff looked out Saturday from Brush Mountain, where the pipeline would cross half a mile from his home. Now that the construction has come to a standstill, parts of the thick pipe have been lying on the ground for years. “I don’t come here much anymore because I don’t like seeing this,” he said.
Mr. Seriff said he was encouraged by Congress’ action on climate. “But the Democrats and people who say they are environmentalists are also ready to build the pipeline,” he said.