Manchin’s Donors Include Pipeline Giants That Win in His Climate Deal

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After years of fierce opposition from environmentalists, the Mountain Valley Pipeline — a 304-mile gas pipeline that cuts through the Appalachian Mountains — fell behind schedule, went over budget and was plagued by lawsuits. As late as February, one of its developers, NextEra Energy, warned that the many legal and regulatory hurdles meant there was “a very low chance the pipeline would be complete.”

Then came Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and his grip on the Democrats’ climate agenda.

Mr. Manchin’s recent surprise agreement to support the Biden administration’s landmark climate legislation came about in part because the senator was promised something in return: not only support for the pipeline in his home state, but also accelerated approval for pipelines. and other infrastructure across the country, as part of a wider range of fossil fuel concessions.

It was a big win for a pipeline industry that has quietly been one of Mr. Manchin has become.