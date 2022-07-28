Manchester United reveal Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen shirt numbers

Lisandro Martinez will take the number 6 shirt at Manchester United, while fellow new signing Christian Eriksen will wear the number 14 at Old Trafford.

Argentina international Martinez, whose £55 million transfer from Ajax was finalized earlier this week, is taking over the number vacated by Paul Pogba, who has returned to Juventus.

Gary Pallister, Jaap Stam and Wes Brown, among others, wore the number 6 shirt at United in recent decades.

New Manchester United signings Christian Eriksen (left) and Lisandro Martinez (right) have been assigned number 14 and number 6 respectively at Old Trafford.

United revealed Martinez will follow Paul Pogba in wearing the club’s number 6 shirt

Eriksen will wear the number 14 shirt left by Jesse Lingard when he left this summer

Danish star Eriksen, who was picked up by Erik ten Hag after he left Brentford, is taking over the shirt previously worn by Jesse Lingard. Before him, the No. 14 was worn by Javier Hernandez and Alan Smith, among others.

Martinez played and Eriksen scored when United defeated National League club Wrexham 4-1 in a closed-door friendly at their training ground in Carrington on Wednesday.

Both expect the top to get more playing time this weekend as United face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Lisandro Martinez shows his delight as he signs his contract with Manchester United

Martinez has completed his £55m move from Ajax to Manchester United

United open their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on Sunday 7 August.

Martinez is reunited with new United manager Erik ten Hag after they worked together in Amsterdam.

The coach turned him from a defensive midfielder to a central defender during his time there, but Martinez offers United options in several positions.

Christian Eriksen signed a three-year contract with Manchester United this summer

The Dane admitted he never imagined signing for the club after a cardiac arrest

He said: ‘I was with him at Ajax for three years and I know his playing style. With him I have improved a lot to be honest.

“He’s here in Manchester now, so again the opportunity was there and he’s definitely very important in my career.”