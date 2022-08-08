Manchester United ‘are trying to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot’

Manchester United are reportedly working on a transfer for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

New manager Erik ten Hag wants to add quality to central midfield and a 2-0 defeat to Brighton in their Premier League opener on Sunday may have sharpened his focus.

And as reported by the AthleticFrenchman Rabiot has emerged as a leading option for the Red Devils as they look to add to the squad.

However, United ‘must decide’ whether they want to continue chasing the signing of Rabiot, as well as, or instead of, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is their main target in midfield.

Their three-month pursuit of the Dutch playmaker appeared to be going well after they agreed a £71 million fee with Xavi’s side in July, but unpaid wages owed to De Jong and the player’s willingness to move to Old Trafford have the move stopped.

27-year-old Rabiot is in the final year of his contract with the Italian giants, meaning a team outside Italy could sign him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

So it is more likely that Juve will sell the 29-cap international for less than the market rate, rather than losing him for nothing next year.