Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric completing finishing touches on his £3m move to Burnley

Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric completes the final touches on his £3million move to Burnley after being inspired by new manager Vincent Kompany to join the Championship

  Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric completes move to Burnley for £3m
  Muric, 23, is finalizing a move to the Championship club
  Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was one of the key drivers in Muric and chose Turf Moor
  Muric delivered several good performances when City won the Carabao Cup in 2019

Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric completes a move to Burnley for around £3million.

The 23-year-old is putting the finishing touches on a move to the Championship club, who are looking to make a direct return to the Premier League.

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was one of the key drivers in Muric, choosing Turf Moor over other interested parties on the continent.

Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric completes move to Burnley for around £3million

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (C) was one of the key drivers in Muric and chose Turf Moor

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (C) was one of the key drivers in Muric and chose Turf Moor

Muric is highly regarded by City – who have a buy-back option – and produced a string of encouraging performances as they won the Carabao Cup in 2019.

A loan spell at Nottingham Forest proved a disappointment, but the Kosovar international has rediscovered his form during spells across Europe.

Muric went to Willem II in the Netherlands and proved to be the key to maintaining his Eredivisie status during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

He then went on to experience the best campaign of his career to date last season, being voted Turkey's Goalkeeper of the Season while on loan to Adana Demirspor.

Muric (pictured during a session with City) enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date last season and was voted Turkey's Goalkeeper of the Season while on loan to Adana Demirspor

Muric (pictured during a session with City) enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date last season and was voted Turkey’s Goalkeeper of the Season while on loan to Adana Demirspor

