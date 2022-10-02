Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taught Erling Haaland how to head the ball

<!–

Erling Haaland has revealed that Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taught him how to head the ball well as he prepares for his first derby with Manchester City.

The Norwegian has started life in the Premier League in an incredible way with 11 goals in just seven games and Haaland will be desperate to add that tally to that tally at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Much has been made of the 1.80m 5in Haaland’s dogfight with United’s 1.80m central defender Lisandro Martinez.

Erling Haaland’s powerful head ability is one of the strongest attributes of his game

The Norwegian striker learned his header technique from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Molde

And Haaland, 22, has spoken of the pivotal role ex-United striker and manager Solskjaer played in developing this particularly powerful facet of his game.

He told air sports: ‘When I was in my home club Bruyne, I couldn’t head the ball.

“I wasn’t afraid of it, but when something is really new to you, you wonder how to do it.

“When I joined Molde with Ole, he was like, ‘You can’t go, we need to start with this.’

The Norwegian striker scores with a header during a game for his former club Borussia Dortmund

Haaland is six feet tall and poses a threat to defenders both in the air and on the ground

“So almost every day I got crosses from him and… [assistant coach] Mark Dempsey and I led them in.

‘Mark threw the ball quite easily, I was five meters’ [out] and he was in the goal. I was tired of going straight and we’ve done it so many times.

“There’s nothing better than practicing something and seeing the results, thinking ‘this is getting easier’ or finally scoring a goal with your head. Then that is also a motivation to get better.’

Solskjaer’s former club, United, will head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face City

Lisandro Martinez is tasked with keeping the Manchester City striker quiet in the derby

Haaland scored goals in the opening weeks of the season in City’s victories over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

City have gone unbeaten in seven league games so far this season and are second in the league table behind Arsenal, who defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Saturday.

They take on a United team that is slowly taking shape under their new manager Erik ten Hag and who have won four consecutive league games.