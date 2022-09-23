Man stabs another in Brooklyn smoke shop after he was asked to say ‘thank you’ for holding the door

<!–

Shocking surveillance footage showed a man being fatally stabbed in a Brooklyn smokehouse for failing to say “thank you” to the man holding the door open for him.

A 37-year-old man, who has not been identified, was stabbed at least twice outside 4th Avenue Tobacco Road Corp. in Park Slope around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after he got angry and asked the suspect why he didn’t thank him. .

The suspect has yet to be identified.

The victim is said to have asked the other man, “Why didn’t you thank yourself for opening the door?” witness ‘The other man said, ‘Yes, I didn’t tell you to open the door for me,’ Alsaidi recalls.

A 37-year-old man (pictured in white), who has not been identified, was stabbed at least twice outside 4th Avenue Tobacco Road Corp. in Park Slope around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

He was stabbed in the abdomen and throat and was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. The suspect (pictured black on the bike) is still at large

Surveillance footage of the brutal attack shows the victim, dressed in a white shirt, stepping into the suspect’s face. Moments later, the suspect, dressed in black, pushed him away and the victim fired at him.

He then grabs the suspect’s neck with his hands and pulls him a few feet forward by the throat.

The two men were eventually turned around and when they come back into the picture, the suspect can be seen pushing the victim violently, but not before being dragged to the ground by the neck.

The pair then went outside the store, where the victim punched the suspect multiple times.

Stop employee Kharef Alsaidi said he tried to de-escalate the situation but failed

The victim is said to have said to the other man, “Stab me if you can.”

Witness and store employee Kharef Alsaidi told ABC 7 that the victim punching the suspect is “what prompted him to stab him.”

He reportedly fell back into the store entrance, bleeding heavily, yelling, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me.”

Surveillance footage shows the man swiping at the victim twice, once in the abdomen and once at the throat.

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The employee said he had tried to de-escalate the problem and get the suspect to dispose of the knife, but it didn’t work.

“I tried to de-escalate the problem by telling the man, ‘Put that knife away.’ He is not worth it. It’s not worth it,” he said. “I tried my best to de-escalate, but nothing helped.”

The police have not yet caught the suspect, who left on his e-bike. He headed south on Fourth Avenue toward Carroll Street.

Sources said the man was wearing a black sweater, white shirt and jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Overall crime is up 34 percent from the same time last year in the Big Apple

New Yorkers have witnessed a myriad of crimes in recent years since the start of the pandemic.

Overall crime is up 34 percent and has finally started to decline in recent months.

The number of crimes, rapes and robberies has increased by 17, 10 and 38 percent respectively.

The NYPD does not keep a public record of the number of stabbing victims.