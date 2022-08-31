Man arrested after Green Man festival goer was ‘raped by someone wearing a costume chicken’ 

<!–

A festival-goer has been arrested in a rape investigation after a man in a chicken costume allegedly committed a sexual assault.

The tanned man with thick eyebrows wore the costumed chicken hat in the Chai Wallahs tent at the popular festival in the Brecon Beacons of Wales.

Police have arrested a man in Wales after releasing a photo of the suspect in a sexual assault at the Green Man Festival in the Brecon Beacons

He was one of 25,000 festival-goers at the event that has become Britain’s top-rated summer festival.

Dyfed-Powys police have released the E-fit of the man ‘whom they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into the rape allegation at the Green Man Festival’.

A police spokesman said: ‘The man has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

The Green Man Festival is an independent music, science and arts festival held each year in the Brecon Beacons, Wales.

Green Man has grown into an event with a capacity of 25,000 people, with mostly live music. This year’s headliners were Kraftwerk, Cate le Bon and Michael Kiwanuka.