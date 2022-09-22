Man, 37, is stabbed to death after complaining to customer who failed to say ‘thank you’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death after complaining to a customer who didn’t say “thank you” when he held the door open for him at a Brooklyn smoke shop as crime continues to mount in NYC.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday after the victim, whose name has not been disclosed, held the door open for a customer walking into 4th Ave Tobacco Road Corp. in Gowanus.

The victim asked the suspect why he did not thank him and became angry, filed a report New York Post.

After an argument outside, the victim beat the customer who tried to flee, after which he was fatally stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Reports claim the victim taunted the suspect and said ‘Stitch me if you can’ before being knocked down.

He fell back into the entrance of the store, bleeding profusely, and according to store employee Kharef Alsaidi, he shouted, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me.”

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday after the victim, whose name has not been disclosed, held the door open for a customer walking into 4th Ave Tobacco Road Corp. in Gowanus.

The victim asked the suspect why he didn’t say thank you and became angry, the New York Post reports. After an argument outside, the victim beat the customer who was trying to flee and was fatally stabbed in the neck and stomach by him.

Speak with ABC7Alsaidi explained how events unfolded: “It was just about not saying ‘thank you’ for opening the door for him.

He said the victim asked, “Why don’t you say, Thank you for opening the door?”

It led to the suspect saying that he did not ask the victim to open the door for him.

The employee said he had tried to de-escalate the problem and get the suspect to dispose of the knife, but it didn’t work.

Pictured: Police in smoke shop investigating 37-year-old’s death

The police have not yet caught the suspect, who left on his e-bike. He headed south on Fourth Avenue toward Carroll Street.

Sources said the man was wearing a black sweater, white shirt and jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted to the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or message @NYPDTips on Twitter.