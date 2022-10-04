Majority of Catholics DON’T want Biden’s re-election – but also don’t want Trump on the ballot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Most Catholic voters do not want to see Joe Biden run for a second term, as the president’s approval rating among his own religion does not look optimistic ahead of the 2022 midterms.

But 63.3 percent of voters in this block also do not want to see former President Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024, according to a new poll from RealClearPolitics.

Biden is only the second Catholic president ever, joining President John F. Kennedy in that small club.

He is also very religious, hardly ever misses Sunday mass, attends most of the extra holidays and feast services, and wears a rosary on his wrist.

Despite this, Biden has taken some very anti-Catholic positions during his tenure, including sharing his support for abortion rights in the fallout from the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Church strongly opposes terminating pregnancies in most, if not all, cases.

Most Catholic voters say they don’t want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024 — and even more, 63.3 percent, say they don’t want Donald Trump to run either.

Biden is only the second Catholic president in American history after John F. Kennedy. He is very religious, almost never misses mass and wears a rosary on his wrist. The picture: Biden leaves his home church St. Joseph at Brandywine after attending mass in Wilmington, Delaware on September 24

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is also Catholic and pro-abortion, was banned in May by the archbishop of San Francisco from receiving the sacrament of Holy Communion because of her support for abortion.

Only 14.2 percent of voters strongly support Biden’s job as president, the poll shows, while 47.2 percent strongly disapprove of his handling of the office.

However, nearly a third of Catholic voters in the poll say they somewhat approve of Biden’s job as president.

When asked if Biden should run again in 2024, only 22.2 percent of Catholics said “yes,” dwarfed by the 58.4 percent who said “no.”

Catholic voters, who represent about a quarter of the American voting bloc, were a key demographic in the 2020 presidential election, with many breaking from the evangelical community’s support for Trump and turning to Biden.

The poll also shows that Catholic voters’ opinion is on par with the rest of the nation when it comes to approval of Biden’s job as president

However, their views closely reflect the country’s overall thoughts on Biden’s job performance – if not a little less optimistic for the president.

Biden’s nationwide approval rating among all voters is in the low 40s with just five weeks until the midterm elections. That’s up from a record low average of 37.5 percent in July, according to a tracking from FiveThirtyEight.

According to most predictions and polling agencies, Republicans are expected to take a majority in the House in the midterms next month. However, the estimated margin of victory has declined in recent weeks as Election Day approaches.

The Senate appears more up in the air — and at 50-50, the split could go either way at this point, according to most models.