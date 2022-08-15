Major iPhone 14 leak reveals the good, the bad and the ‘weird’

In less than a month, Apple will unveil the iPhone 14, and the leaks are still pouring in. Today we have an in-depth leak from LeaksApplePro, which tweeted feedback from “a source” who is said to be somewhat “hands-on” with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. The lucky leaker concluded that the iPhone 14 Pro is “a pretty decent upgrade.” compared to the 13 Pro”, but they had some interesting observations along the way. Here are the main takeaways:

One source has had hands-on time with iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

(Wire) -The new pill + cavity does not add anything new. It looks different, but it works much like the notch. Once you get used to it, it’s “gone”. – It’s thick. The Pro Max feels like a brick (as usual). — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) August 14, 2022

Notch, or lack thereof: The new pill + holes layout for the Face ID camera technology, which replaces the notch, “looks different, but it works pretty much the same as the notch.” It “doesn’t add anything new,” apparently, and “once you get used to it, it’s gone.” They specifically note that the new camera cutout “looks weird” and is seemingly only there to “distinguish new iPhones from old iPhones”.

Size and weight: The new iPhone models are also “thick” and the Pro Max “feels like a brick.”

Battery life: Battery life can “increase by a few hours on the 14 Pro”. It’s unclear what gave them that impression, as “there wasn’t enough time to properly test this,” but presumably they spent enough time noticing it.

Display: The image quality has not changed and “looks about the same as on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.” The source didn’t mention the always-on display.

Speakers: The speakers have been “improved” and users can expect deeper bass and “overall clearer sound”.

Camera bump: The housing for the “new camera system on the Pro iPhones looks huge” and can be a pain for some older stands, especially Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger.

Camera quality: The iPhone 14 Pro’s new 48MP wide-angle lens is “the best in a smartphone when there’s enough light,” but the source noted some issues with sub-optimal conditions. They say that “some optimization needs to be done with regard to the night mode and the quality” is worse than the 13 Pro in that area with a “significant amount of noise”. While they note that Apple has time to fix it, low-light photos with the main wide-angle camera can be problematic.

The iPhone 14 is expected to arrive in September, likely on Tuesday, September 13. You can read everything we know about the new phones in our iPhone 14 roundup.