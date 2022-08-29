MAFS: Rebecca Zemek reveals her daughter Immy’s unique middle name

<!–

Rebecca Zemek has revealed why she gave her daughter Immy such an unusual middle name.

The former Married At First Sight star, 29, was asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday what her daughter Immy’s middle name was.

The influencer revealed that she chose the name Bloom and then explained the meaning behind it.

The mom of one shared with fans some of Bloom’s dictionary definitions, highlighting her favorite.

Beck explained that Bloom meant “a state or time of beauty, freshness and strength.”

Her Q&A soon came to Beck to discuss what she enjoys most about caring for a newborn.

Beck said she loved “absolutely everything” about raising Immy because she’s experiencing the world for the first time.

The Perth-based business owner welcomed her daughter with friend Ben Michell in May.

She rose to fame as a ‘bride’ on Married At First Sight Australia last year and has since launched a career as a social media influencer.

The brunette was unable to find love with her on-screen ‘husband’ Jake Edwards, and later rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Ben.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she was under no pressure to lose weight after welcoming her first child.

She said during an Instagram Q&A that new moms should “stop putting pressure on your body to do more than just do it.”