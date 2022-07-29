MAFS: Olivia Frazer reunites with boyfriend Jackson Lonie at Sydney Airport

Distance clearly makes the heart grow.

Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie looked all set on Friday as they reunited at Sydney Airport after her six-week holiday in the UK.

The OnlyFans model, 28, had fled to Scotland on June 15, just days after Jackson, 31, cheated on her with another woman during a wild night out in Melbourne.

Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie looked all set on Friday as they reunited at Sydney Airport after her six-week holiday in the UK

But her extensive overseas trip seems to have worked wonders for their relationship as the pair could barely keep their hands off each other in the arrivals hall.

Jackson kissed his girlfriend’s forehead as he picked her up from the airport after she got off her 24-hour flight.

The former teaching assistant looked fresh despite her long journey, dressed in a pink turtleneck sweater and jeans paired with a long gray coat and a Christian Dior bag.

Her plumber beauty also kept it casual in gray track pants, a black sweater and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Olivia, 28, had fled to Scotland on June 15, just days after Jackson, 31, cheated on her with another woman, but it seems the overseas trip has worked wonders for their relationship

The former teaching assistant looked fresh despite her long journey, dressed in a pink turtleneck sweater and jeans paired with a long gray coat and Christian Dior bag

The couple could hardly keep their hands off each other in the arrivals hall

Jackson helped Olivia drive her suitcase out of the terminal while pulling a smaller bag that she used as a carry-on bag.

Despite leaving Australia in a bad place after her partner’s indiscretion, Olivia has decided to forgive and forget.

They started building bridges before she left and recorded a sex tape for OnlyFans in a hotel just days before her trip to the UK.

The couple ordered an Uber home as they exited the international arrivals hall

Olivia revealed earlier this month that she missed her “darling” Jackson in an Instagram post, but confirmed they were back on track.

Her overseas trip was prompted by Jackson who was caught kissing an air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27.

She bought a one-way ticket to Heathrow and ended up spending five weeks in London, Scotland and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Her overseas trip was prompted by Jackson who was caught kissing an air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27

“I don’t know if you’ve heard of this thing… apparently millions of people do it every day. It’s called a long-distance relationship and it’s only temporary,” she added.

When asked if she would ever consider getting into an open relationship, Olivia said, “Absolutely not…and not just with Jack—anyone. No.’

Olivia told the Daily Mail Australia that she spontaneously decided to buy a ticket abroad after Jackson was caught kissing another woman at a nightclub in May.

“If your boyfriend cheats on you, you buy a one-way ticket out of the country,” she laughed.

But she was quick to make it clear that she had hoped to travel to the UK for a long time, and Jackson was well aware of her plans.