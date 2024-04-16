Naomi Watts and her youngest son Kai, 15, look the spitting image of each other as they step out in glamorous dresses during the Dior fashion show.

Naomi Watts and her youngest son, Kai, were two peas in a pod on Monday when they stepped out in elegant dresses at Dior’s pre-fall fashion show in Brooklyn.

The mother-daughter duo looked radiant in ankle-length dresses, flowing skirts and designer accessories while out with friends.

Opting for a plunging neckline, the Australian actress, 55, looked very elegant in an all-white dress with ruffled sleeves and accessorized with a long gold necklace.

She elevated her angelic look with a black designer purse, a chunky black ring, and sky-high heels that had a golden shimmer.

Meanwhile, Naomi’s teen Kai, 15, did Dior proud when she stepped out in the brand’s $4,900 red and white floral pleated skirt.

Naomi Watts, 55 (left), and her youngest son, Kai, 15 (right), were two peas in a pod on Monday when they stepped out in elegant dresses at Dior’s pre-fall fashion show in Brooklyn.

Kai paired it with the matching $4,500 embroidered sweater from the same fashion brand and accessorized with simple black pumps and a bag.

Naomi and Kai styled their blonde locks in the same way before highlighting their nearly identical features with minimal makeup.

Naomi shares her two sons, Alexander, 16, and Kai, with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, from whom she separated in 2016 after 11 years together.

Despite her breakup with Liev, the former couple maintains a friendly relationship and is committed to co-parenting their two children.

In June last year, Naomi married her partner Billy Crudup, 55, in a New York City courthouse.

She shared the news of their marriage on Instagram by posting a photo of the lovebirds as they posed on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse shortly after tying the knot.

The British-Australian star stunned in a $7,400 white Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure dress as she captioned the post: “Hooked.”

Naomi first sparked rumors that she and Billy were engaged earlier this year when she debuted a huge diamond that appeared to be an engagement ring.

Naomi and Billy began their relationship in 2017, a year after she split from Liev, just months after they met on the set of their Netflix series Gypsy.

In it, Billy played Naomi’s husband while she played a therapist who uses an alias to develop close and unethical relationships with people related to her patients.