WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Macworld Podcast: The future of the Apple Watch

Tech
By Jacky

The rumor mill is yielding some great possibilities for the Apple Watch. On top of what’s coming in watchOS 9, we could see the biggest change to the Apple Watch lineup in its seven years of existence. We talk about the upcoming Apple Watch in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 802 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon and Roman Loyola.

Listen to Episode 802

Listen on Amazon Music

Amazon

Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast – or leave a review! – here in the Podcasts app. Or you can target your favorite podcast savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon music.

To find past episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

M1 Mac Pro reportedly scrapped as Apple…

Jacky

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air…

Jacky

Predicting customer churn with machine…

Henry
1 of 487

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More