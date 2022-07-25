Macron embarks on African visit to ‘renew relationship’ with continent

President Emmanuel Macron will embark on a three-country tour of West African states on Monday in the first trip to Africa of his new term in office, as he seeks to relaunch France’s post-colonial relationship with the continent.

Macron will start his tour from July 25-28, also the first venture outside Europe of his new mandate, with a visit to Cameroon, before continuing to Benin and then finishing the trip in Guinea-Bissau.

At the top of the agenda of the talks are food supply issues, with African countries fearing shortages of especially grain as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But security will also be lurking as France prepares to complete its withdrawal from Mali this year, with all countries in the region trying to allay fears of Islamist uprisings.

The trip to three countries that rarely appear on the itinerary of world leaders continues with Macron, who won a new term in April and vowed to continue his bid for a new France-Africa relationship.

France has also been watching with concern the rise of other powers seeking to gain a foothold in an area that Paris still considers parts of its sphere of influence, most notably Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also increasingly China and Russia.

‘Political priority’

The tour “shows the president’s commitment in the process of renewing relations with the African continent,” said a French presidential official, who asked not to be named.

It will be a signal that the African continent is a “political priority” of his presidency.

In Cameroon, which has been torn by ethnic violence and an uprising by Anglophone separatists, Macron meets with President Paul Biya, 89, who has ruled the country for nearly 40 years and is the world’s longest-serving non-royal leader.

Biya has ruled the country with an iron fist, rejected demands for federalism and cracked down on the separatist insurgency.

Macron will move to Benin, a neighbor of Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria on Wednesday. The north of the country has seen more deadly attacks, and the jihadist threat is now spreading from the Sahel to the countries of the Gulf of Guinea.

He will likely be commended for advocating the November return of 26 historic treasures stolen in 1892 by French colonial troops from Abomey, the capital of the former Dahomey Kingdom in southern present-day Benin.

Benin has long been praised for its thriving multi-party democracy. But critics say democracy under President Patrice Talon has steadily eroded over the past decade. Opposition leader Reckya Madogou was sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges.

On Thursday, Macron ends his tour in Guinea-Bissau, which has been torn by political crisis as his president Umaro Sissoco Embalo prepares to take the helm of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Rethink Strategy

With all the countries criticized by activists for their rights record, the Elysee has insisted that issues of governance and rights will be addressed, albeit “without media noise but in the form of direct exchanges between the heads of state”.

Macron’s first term in office was marked by visits to non-French-speaking African countries, including regional powerhouses Nigeria and South Africa, as he sought to connect with the entire continent and not just former French possessions.

Benin is a former French colony, but Guinea-Bissau was once a Portuguese colony, while Cameroon’s colonial heritage is a mixture of British and German and French.

Macron, meanwhile, has insisted that France’s military presence in the region will adapt rather than disappear once the withdrawal from Mali is complete.

He announced last week that a review of France’s presence would be complete by the fall, saying the military should be “less exposed” in the future, but that their deployment is still a “strategic necessity”.

The withdrawal from Mali follows a rift in relations with the country’s ruling junta, which has accused Western states of relying on Russian Wagner mercenaries rather than European allies to fight an Islamic insurgency.

